Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2025 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The first quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on Mar. 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 7, 2025.

