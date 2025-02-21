$TOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger – YOTA, PORT, ACCD, ESSA

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Yotta Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: YOTA ), relating to its proposed merger with DRIVEiT Financial Auto Group, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, DRIVEiT securityholders are expected to own approximately 78.4% of the combined company.



Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/yotta-acquisition-corporation/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Southport Acquisition Corporation (OTC: PORT ), relating to its proposed merger with Angel Studios, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Angel Studios shares will automatically be converted into the right to receive Southport shares.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/southport-acquisition-corporation/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD ), relating to the proposed merger with Transcarent. Under the terms of the agreement, Transcarent will acquire Accolade for $7.03 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 27, 2025.

Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/accolade-inc-accd/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ESSA ), relating to the proposed merger with CNB Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, ESSA shareholders will receive 0.8547 shares of CNB common stock for each outstanding share of ESSA common stock.



Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/essa-bancorp-inc-essa/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341