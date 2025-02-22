Federman & Sherwood Investigates Great Plains Bank Corporation for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Great Plains Bank Corporation with respect to their recent data breach. On or around November 21, 2024, Great Plains became the victim of a ransomware attack that affected its network and some of its IT systems. Upon discovering this activity, Great Plains immediately took protective actions to stop any unauthorized access, notified U.S. federal law enforcement, and launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity specialists. The investigation determined that some personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorized party. The personal information that could have been subject to unauthorized access included individual’s name and Social Security number.

