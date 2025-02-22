Purpose Investments Inc. Announces February 2025 Distributions for the Seven New Yield Shares ETFs

 | Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce the distributions for the month of February 2025 for its newest set of Yield Shares ETFs.

The ex-distribution date for all seven Yield Shares ETFs listed in the table below is February 28, 2025.

ETF NameTickerDistribution
per Unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Costco (COST) Yield Shares
Purpose ETF – ETF Series		YCST$0.100002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly
Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares
Purpose ETF – ETF Series		YPLT$0.250002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly
UnitedHealth Group (UHN)
Yield Shares Purpose ETF –
ETF Series		YUNH$0.110002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly
Coinbase (COIN) Yield
Shares Purpose ETF – ETF
Series		YCON$0.300002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly
Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares
Purpose ETF – ETF Series		YNET$0.110002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly
Broadcom (AVGO) Yield
Shares Purpose ETF – ETF
Series		YAVG$0.150002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly
Tech Innovators Yield
Shares Purpose ETF – ETF
Series		YMAG$0.200002/28/202503/06/2025Monthly


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact: info@purposeinvest.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.