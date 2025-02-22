CBDPure: A Trusted Choice for Pure, Potent, and High-Quality Full-Spectrum CBD

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As more consumers turn to full-spectrum CBD for daily wellness, CBDPure continues to stand out as a trusted source for high-quality, organic hemp-derived products. Known for its commitment to transparency, quality, and rigorous third-party testing, CBDPure has built a reputation as a brand customers can rely on.

"CBDPure was founded on the belief that nature provides the best solutions for well-being," said a company spokesperson. "We take pride in maintaining the highest purity standards, ensuring our customers receive premium, full-spectrum CBD products crafted with care."

Organic CBD for a Higher Standard of Wellness

CBDPure products are made with organic CBD to ensure the highest quality and purity. Additionally, four of its core products—CBDPure 300, 600, 1000, and CBDPet—are USDA Certified Organic, meeting the strictest organic farming and production standards.

Every batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure potency, purity, and freedom from synthetic additives or contaminants—giving consumers full confidence in its quality.

Uncompromising Quality & Purity from Farm to Bottle

CBDPure sources its hemp exclusively from organic farms in Colorado, ensuring no synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides are used in cultivation. This farm-to-bottle approach preserves the full spectrum of beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes for a more natural, effective CBD experience.

CBDPure also uses CO2 extraction, a solvent-free process that maximizes purity and potency while preserving the plant’s full range of beneficial compounds. Each batch is rigorously tested for potency, purity, and contaminants—with all lab reports publicly available for full transparency.

Premium Full-Spectrum CBD for Everyday Wellness

CBDPure offers a range of carefully crafted CBD products designed to fit seamlessly into a balanced lifestyle:

✔ CBDPure Full-Spectrum Oils (300, 600, 1000 mg) – USDA Certified Organic and made with only two ingredients: organic hemp extract and hemp seed oil.

✔ CBDPure Softgels – A convenient, pre-measured alternative to CBD oil, made with organic CBD.

✔ CBDPure Muscle & Joint Cream – A topical formula with full-spectrum CBD, menthol, and natural botanicals.

✔ CBDPet 100 – Formulated specifically for pets, ensuring the same level of purity and quality as CBDPure’s human-grade products.

Customer-Centric Approach and Guaranteed Satisfaction

CBDPure's customer-first philosophy extends beyond its product formulations. The company is committed to providing exceptional service, a seamless shopping experience, and a 90-day money-back guarantee. This risk-free policy reflects CBDPure's confidence in the quality, purity, and effectiveness of its products.

With a strong reputation for transparency and product excellence, CBDPure has built a loyal customer base that values organic sourcing, rigorous third-party testing, and clean ingredient formulations. Consumers consistently choose CBDPure for its commitment to quality and trustworthiness, making it a standout brand in the CBD industry.

Commitment to Research & Scientific Exploration

CBDPure announces the completion of a clinical research partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine. This placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluated the effects of CBD oil in a clinical setting, with approval from an institutional review board (IRB). Led by respected researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine, this study is in the peer review stage, with publication planned upon completion.

This research initiative reflects CBDPure’s leadership in advancing scientific understanding of cannabinoids through rigorous academic partnerships. While CBD research is still evolving, CBDPure remains dedicated to supporting science-backed exploration of hemp-derived compounds and their role in natural wellness.

Commitment to Product Quality and Purity

CBDPure is committed to delivering high-quality CBD with a focus on purity and integrity. Every product is made with organically grown hemp, free from synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and chemical fertilizers.

To ensure high standards in production and purity, CBDPure:



✔ Partners with organic farms that follow natural cultivation practices.



✔ Uses minimal, high-quality ingredients, avoiding unnecessary fillers or additives.



✔ Maintains strict quality control, including third-party lab testing for purity and potency.

In addition to these quality measures, CBDPure remains focused on delivering clean, full-spectrum CBD while maintaining high sourcing and production standards that align with its wellness-driven mission.

Looking Ahead: The Future of CBDPure

CBDPure continues to expand its partnerships with health and wellness professionals, including chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists, and independent health retailers. These partnerships help bring high-quality, full-spectrum CBD to more consumers while promoting education and responsible use in the wellness community.

Join the CBD Wellness Movement

Discover the difference that organic, full-spectrum hemp extract can make in your life.

Visit www.cbdpure.com to explore CBDPure’s complete product line.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: support@cbdpure.com