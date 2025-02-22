Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 5.0 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 5.0 billion by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (billion US$) 5.0 Growth (CAGR) 4.3% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 2 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market:

The global shell & tube heat exchangers market is segmented based on end-use industry type, and region.

Based on end-use industry type – The market is segmented into oil & gas, petrochemical & chemical, food & beverage, power generation, HVAC & refrigeration, water & wastewater, pharmaceuticals, marine & shipbuilding, and others. During the forecast period, power generation and petrochemical & chemical are projected to remain the dominant end-use industries.

Low cost compared to plate heat exchangers, simple design and ease of maintenance, withstanding high pressure and temperature, and offering minimum pressure loss are some advantages of shell & tube heat exchangers that drive their demand for heat exchangers in the petrochemical & chemical and power generation segments.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest shell & tube heat exchanger market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market in post-pandemic market developments. China is the workhorse of the region, as it is one of the major producers of oil, gas, and petrochemicals and also the leading energy-producing country.



Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing investment and expansion of various industries, such as oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation, HVAC, food & beverage, along with an increase in the adoption of heat exchangers due to overall safety.



Top Companies in the Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market:

The market is highly populated, with the presence of a large number of local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Alfa Laval AB

Johnson Controls International PLC

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

SPX Corporation

Funke Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH

Xylem Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



