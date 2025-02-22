VENTURE GLOBAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Venture Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Venture Global, Inc. (“Venture Global” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VG) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Venture Global stock pursuant and/or traceable to Venture’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about January 24, 2025. Investors have until April 18, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The Complaint alleges that Venture Global made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture Global's ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of its five natural gas liquefication and export projects depended on customer contracts; (2) Venture Global was facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as it commissioned its projects; and (3) accordingly, Venture Global's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Venture Global shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: