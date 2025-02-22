Best Language Learning Apps (2025): Rosetta Stone Awarded Top Language App by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Rosetta Stone as a top language learning app of 2025. Known for its innovative teaching methodology and immersive learning experience, Rosetta Stone continues to set the benchmark for digital language education, helping millions worldwide master new languages with ease and confidence.





Top Language Learning App

Rosetta Stone - a digital language learning platform that utilizes immersive techniques and advanced speech recognition technology to help users learn dozens of languages effectively





Rosetta Stone’s Dynamic Immersion method, which prioritizes natural language acquisition, along with its cutting-edge TruAccent™ speech recognition technology, has earned it a place at the forefront of the language learning industry. As global demand for language proficiency rises, Rosetta Stone remains a trusted solution for individuals, professionals, and institutions seeking high-quality, results-driven learning tools.





Standout Features of Rosetta Stone





Rosetta Stone’s success is rooted in its comprehensive suite of features, designed to engage learners through interactive, real-world scenarios. Some of the app’s standout features include:





Instant Speaking Practice – Users start speaking their new language from the first lesson, reinforcing their learning through active participation.

Key Benefits of Learning with Rosetta Stone





Rosetta Stone’s long-standing reputation in language education stems from the tangible benefits it offers learners of all levels.





Real-World Application – Unlike apps that focus solely on vocabulary memorization, Rosetta Stone teaches practical language skills, enabling users to hold conversations in their target language from an early stage.

Languages Supported by Rosetta Stone





Rosetta Stone offers courses in 25 languages, making it one of the most comprehensive language-learning platforms available. The languages include:





Spanish (Spain & Latin America)

French

German

Italian

Portuguese

Dutch

Polish

Swedish

Russian

Greek

Turkish

Hebrew

Irish

Persian (Farsi)

Hindi

Filipino (Tagalog)

Vietnamese

Japanese

Korean

Chinese (Mandarin)

Arabic

English (American & British)

Latin





Each language course follows Rosetta Stone’s Dynamic Immersion methodology, providing learners with a structured yet engaging approach to acquiring new languages naturally.





After a thorough evaluation of language learning apps, Expert Consumers has named Rosetta Stone as one of the best language learning solutions in 2025. The combination of immersive learning, advanced speech recognition, and real-world practice opportunities sets it apart from competitors, offering a holistic approach to mastering a new language.





Click here to explore Rosetta Stone’s features and subscription options. For a more thorough review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone, Inc., a division of IXL Learning, is a leader in digital language education, providing innovative solutions that empower individuals and organizations to learn new languages effectively. Founded in 1992, the company has pioneered immersive, technology-driven language learning experiences, offering cloud-based programs for over 25 languages, including several endangered languages.





Rosetta Stone expanded internationally in 2003, establishing a presence in major global markets. In 2006, the company adopted its current name, inspired by its flagship product.





In 2021, Rosetta Stone joined IXL Learning, integrating into a broader ecosystem of educational brands, including IXL, Vocabulary.com, Education.com, and Wyzant. Today, Rosetta Stone continues to serve individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide, with offices in six countries and multiple locations across the United States. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.



