Hospital shooting highlights the dangers and violence nurses often face at work

SILVER SPRING, MD, Feb. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVER SPRING, MD – The American Nurses Association (the association) extends its deepest condolences to the families of West York Borough Police officer Andrew Duarte and wishes speedy recovery to those injured during the tragic event at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County, Pennsylvania.

While specific details from this event are still being clarified, it is evident that nurses often find themselves at the front line of violence. Workplace violence in healthcare settings remains a significant concern. Measures must be implemented to ensure the safety of those who have dedicated their careers to caring for others.

Representing over 5 million registered nurses nationwide, we persist in advocating for workplace protections and call on all healthcare facilities to implement comprehensive violence prevention plans. We are actively advocating before Congress and the Occupational Health & Safety Administration (OSHA) to establish a national standard for violence prevention. OSHA has been working for years on a workplace violence standard that mandates facilities to devise their own violence prevention and response plans. We call upon the current Administration to issue this crucial, life-saving standard and we will continue to educate and advocate before congress and OSHA to get these standards issued.

“Workplace violence is a longstanding and unresolved issue in healthcare. It is a growing public health crisis that demands urgent attention. It worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, overburdening an already strained healthcare system.” says Jennifer S. Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Association. “One in three nurses lack the necessary safeguards to ensure their safety on the job, and one in every three nurses report personally experiencing workplace violence. OSHA has the authority to strengthen prevention and reporting requirements, but stronger mandates and enforcement are critical to tracking and mitigating workplace violence effectively. They must act now.”

The association calls upon Congress to introduce legislation for OSHA to establish a workplace violence prevention standard within one year. The proposed prevention and response plan calls for health care and social service facilities to implement a comprehensive violence prevention program, which includes mandatory incident reporting and tracking, effective training to identify and de-escalate potential violent situations, and policies ensuring compliance at all levels.

Workplace violence is a pervasive issue that transcends regional boundaries and political affiliations. It poses a significant threat to the safety of health care workers and the patients they diligently serve nationwide.

