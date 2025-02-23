Prime AV Launches in Washington, D.C., Setting a New Standard for Government and Corporate Event Production

Chantilly, VA , Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new name in high-end audiovisual services is making an impact in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Prime AV, a premier provider of government and corporate event production, officially launches with a focus on delivering cutting-edge sound, lighting, video production, and LED display solutions for large-scale events.



With a team bringing decades of industry expertise, Prime AV is redefining what it means to produce seamless, high-impact corporate conferences, political events, music concerts, festivals, fashion shows, and government summits. From live event production to AV technology solutions, the company is dedicated to providing full-service event management tailored to the unique demands of government agencies and corporate enterprises.

“Washington D.C. is a hub for political and corporate events, and there is a growing demand for top-tier AV production services that can meet the complexity of these high-profile occasions,” said CEO and Founder Hussein Harb. “Prime AV was established to provide state-of-the-art audiovisual solutions that ensure every event, regardless of size, runs flawlessly.”

As Washington D.C.’s trusted AV provider, Prime AV delivers high-quality solutions for corporate and government events. From live sound production and audio engineering, which ensures crisp, professional audio for conferences, meetings, seminars, and summits, to dynamic lighting and visual solutions featuring LED walls and stage lighting for immersive experiences, every detail is expertly addressed.

For hybrid and virtual events, Prime AV offers live streaming services that facilitate seamless digital integration, connecting audiences worldwide. The company also specializes in custom AV installations, delivering long-term audiovisual solutions for offices, institutions, government facilities, and sports bars and arenas — with innovative systems that offer up to 196 inputs and 196 outputs, all controllable from a tablet with an interactive floor plan.

In addition to its event production services, Prime AV is expanding into the AV product market by partnering with leading manufacturers to distribute high-quality LED display technology, audio installation solutions, and TV control systems tailored for sports bars and arenas. This development positions the company as a one-stop solution provider for both event production and long-term AV infrastructure installations.

“Our clients require more than just temporary event solutions—they need reliable, scalable AV technology that enhances their organization’s communication and presentation capabilities,” said Harb. “By offering high-end LED displays and AV installations, we’re raising the bar for government and corporate audiovisual solutions.”



A New Era for Event Production in Washington, D.C.

As the latest AV brand in the region, Prime AV is committed to delivering excellence in every event. Whether managing a high-profile government summit, a national trade show, or a Fortune 500 corporate conference, the company’s dedicated team of AV professionals guarantees flawless execution from start to finish.

With its strategic expansion into AV technology sales, Prime AV is poised to become a key player in Washington D.C.'s government and corporate event production industry.

For more information about Prime AV's event production services or AV equipment sales, visit https://goprimeav.com

About Prime AV

Prime AV is a premier audiovisual company specializing in government and corporate event production, live sound, lighting, video, and LED display solutions. Based in Washington, D.C., Prime AV offers full-service event production, live streaming, and permanent AV installations for clients across the East Coast.

Media Contact:

Address: 14630 Flint Lee Rd A, Chantilly, VA 20151

Phone: (703) 952-5051

Email: Info@goprimeav.com

Website: https://goprimeav.com



