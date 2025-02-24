Global Frozen Desserts Market to Reach USD 196.30 Billion by 2035, Driven by Innovation and Health-Conscious Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen desserts market is projected to reach USD 120.00 billion by 2025 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated USD 196.30 billion by 2035. From 2020 to 2025, the market registered a CAGR of 5.7%, reflecting steady expansion.

Frozen desserts are composed of dairy products, semi-solids, freezing liquids, vegetable fats, and a blend of dry fruits. Consumers prefer these desserts post-meal to aid digestion, driving demand. Market growth is fueled by evolving consumer preferences, rising disposable incomes, climate shifts, and the launch of innovative flavors.

The global frozen dessert market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier and innovative frozen treats. From dairy-free coconut milk ice cream brands to low-calorie frozen desserts for weight loss, the market is evolving to cater to diverse dietary preferences and health-conscious consumers.

According to industry analysts, the expansion of the ice cream industry and the growing popularity of artisanal gelato have played a crucial role in market growth. Consumers are showing a strong preference for plant-based ice cream alternatives, gluten-free frozen yogurt flavors, and organic fruit sorbet suppliers. The shift towards non-dairy frozen desserts has further strengthened the market, with vegan-friendly frozen dessert options gaining traction globally.

Market Growth Fueled by Health Trends and Innovation

The increasing focus on health and wellness has significantly influenced the frozen dessert market. Companies are launching high-protein ice cream for fitness enthusiasts and sugar-free frozen desserts for diabetics to meet consumer demand for nutritious and indulgent options. Premium frozen confections and innovative frozen dessert flavors are also driving sales, with many brands introducing unique product lines to differentiate themselves in the competitive landscape.

Leading manufacturers are investing in frozen dessert market trends by offering customizable and artisanal options. For instance, premium frozen yogurt products infused with functional ingredients are emerging as a popular segment. Frozen dessert distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and specialty stores, are expanding rapidly to ensure accessibility to a broader consumer base.

Key Takeaways:

The frozen desserts market is projected to reach USD 196.30 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2035.

Health-conscious and plant-based offerings are becoming key drivers of market expansion.

Asia-Pacific presents lucrative investment opportunities due to rapid urbanization and changing dietary patterns.

E-commerce and retail expansions are significantly boosting accessibility and sales growth.

"The frozen desserts market is undergoing a transformation with an increasing focus on health and sustainability. The rise of dairy-free and functional frozen treats is reshaping consumer preferences. Companies investing in innovative ingredients and sustainable packaging will gain a competitive edge in the coming years," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Market Drivers and Applications:

1. Growing Health-Conscious Consumer Base

Rising health awareness is pushing consumers towards guilt-free indulgences. The demand for dairy-free, sugar-free, and high-protein frozen desserts is increasing, leading brands to innovate with plant-based and functional ingredients.

2. Expanding Retail and E-Commerce Channels

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online grocery platforms are providing easy access to a variety of frozen desserts. The rise of direct-to-consumer brands has further fueled market growth.

3. Seasonal Demand and Premiumization

Frozen desserts remain a popular treat during summer, but year-round demand is increasing due to premiumization. Unique flavors, organic ingredients, and clean-label certifications are attracting more customers.

4. Technological Innovations in Production and Packaging

Advanced freezing techniques, improved packaging materials, and better cold-chain logistics have enhanced product quality, extending shelf life and reducing wastage.

Regional Insights and Future Prospects

North America and Europe are leading markets for frozen desserts, driven by high demand for low-sugar frozen treats and innovative ice cream industry trends. The Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing rapid growth, fueled by an increasing number of artisanal gelato shops and rising disposable incomes. Emerging economies are witnessing a surge in the demand for frozen desserts, supported by urbanization and changing consumer eating habits.

Competition Outlook

By making significant investments in their R&D departments the major market players are concentrating on diversifying their product portfolios. Players are also concentrating on incorporating different market developments like the introduction of new products contracts mergers and acquisitions higher investments and cooperation with other businesses in the market in order to expand their market share. To increase their profit margins the leading companies in the frozen desserts sector also offer to optimize their supply chains.

Leading Manufacturers

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills Inc.

Halo Top Creamer

Unilever

Kellogg Company

Nestlé SA

DD IP Holder LLC

London Dairy Co. Ltd

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dairy Queen

Danone SA

Ferrero

Daiya Foods Inc.



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

By product type, methods industry has been categorized into yogurts, ice cream and cakes

By Category:

By category, methods industry has been categorized into conventional and sugar free

By Distribution Channel:

By distribution channel industry has been categorized into offline retail stores and online retail stores

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and Australia

