KingSpec Honored as Newegg’s “2025 Partner of the Year”

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen KingSpec Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (KingSpec) has been awarded the prestigious “EGGIE AWARD - 2025 Partner of the Year” by Newegg. Newegg is a premier global e-commerce platform specializing in computer hardware, electronics, and tech products. It is recognized as a trusted marketplace for tech enthusiasts, offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service worldwide. This recognition celebrates KingSpec’s excellence in product quality, technological innovation, and the strong, long-term partnership with Newegg that has driven mutual success.





Founded in 2007, KingSpec has made significant strides in the solid-state drive (SSD) industry. The company has invested heavily in SSD technology development since 2008, continuously upgrading its production processes to meet the growing demands of global markets and consistently providing customers with high-quality products. With strong industry alliances and a proven track record, KingSpec has established itself as a leading force in the storage solutions market. Its products have earned global certifications, including CE, FCC, RoHS, and REACH, underscoring their reliability and compliance with international standards.

KingSpec’s XG7000 and P3 Series SSDs have gained popularity on Newegg for their exceptional performance. The XG7000 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers ultra-fast read and write speeds, making it a top choice for gamers and high-performance users. The P3 Series 2.5 inch SATA SSD delivers exceptional performance, offering users a noticeable boost in speed, durability, and efficiency for seamless computing experiences.

The “2025 Partner of the Year” award is a testament to KingSpec’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality. Moving forward, KingSpec will continue to enhance its product offerings and strengthen its collaborations, helping shape the future of storage solutions worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/439fb22b-23ba-4f65-afaa-15adbbb8e32d

Contact:

Email: info@kingspec.com

