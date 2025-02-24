Falcon Luxe Unveils Its Private Jet Fleet Expansion Plans

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE-based private jet operator Falcon Luxe is set to receive as many as 40 aircraft by end of 2026. This will increase the fleet size to more more than 50 private jets in operation.

Today, Falcon Luxe operates a diversified modern private jet fleet comprising 12 aircraft. The investment and expansion of the Falcon Luxe fleet has been critical in meeting demand.

In the second quarter of 2025, a number of new aircraft will join the Flacon Luxe fleet, including the long-range Bombardier Global Express 6500 in an ultra-premium configuration, in line with the further expansion of the fleet. The new aircraft will allow offering non-stop flights of up to 12,000km connecting most of the global city pairs.

Falcon Luxe will also unveil a new premium cabin design, a bet to attract high-spending travelers to flights that can top 14 hours. The new concept is aimed at setting new industry standards on the world’s longest routes. Designed with discerning travellers in mind, the new cabins promise luxury with enhanced space and comfort, allowing passengers to relax or work effortlessly on board.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, commented: “We are honoured to build on the legacy of the heritage Falcon Aviation brand, originally founded by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahayan. Today, Falcon sets a new industry standard in private aviation and supports Dubai’s vision to become a global private aviation hub. It is set to become a leading private jet operator in the region, attracting more wealthy travellers to the UAE.”

When flying Falcon Luxe, every itinerary is meticulously crafted to ensure the highest levels of safety, security, and wellbeing for all passengers. Discover more about the Falcon universe at flyfalcon.com.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don't have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn.

