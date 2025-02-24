Antimony Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034 - Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimony World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world antimony market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for antimony.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of antimony

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on antimony capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles antimony manufacturers in the world market

Antimony market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global antimony market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world antimony market in 2019-2024?

What was the global antimony production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world antimony market?

What are the main regional/country antimony markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world antimony market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world antimony supply and demand?

Are there antimony projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Antimony Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Antimony

1.2. Global Antimony Market Trends

Global Antimony Reserves, 2024

World Antimony Production in 2019-2024

World Antimony Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Antimony Prices in the Global Market



2. Antimony Industry Trends in CIS

2.1. Kazakhstan

2.2. Russia

2.3. Tajikistan



3. Antimony Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

3.1. Australia

3.2. China

3.3. Laos

3.4. Myanmar

3.5. Vietnam



4. Antimony Industry Trends in North America

4.1. USA



5. Antimony Industry Trends in Latin America

5.1. Bolivia

5.2. Mexico



6. Antimony Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

6.1. Turkey

6.2. Iran



7. Global Antimony Market Forecast to 2034

7.1. Antimony Production Forecast to 2034

7.2. Antimony Demand Forecast to 2034

7.3. Antimony Prices Forecast to 2034



