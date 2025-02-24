Potassium Chloride (MOP, Muriate of Potash) Global Report 2025: Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook 2025-2034 - Supply/Demand, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Chloride (MOP, Muriate of Potash) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world potassium chloride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for potassium chloride.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of potassium chloride

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on potassium chloride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles potassium chloride manufacturers in the world market

Potassium Chloride market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global potassium chloride market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world potassium chloride market in 2019-2024?

What was the global potassium chloride capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world potassium chloride market?

What are the main regional/country potassium chloride markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world potassium chloride market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world potassium chloride supply and demand?

Are there potassium chloride projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Potassium Chloride Properties and Uses



2. Potassium Chloride Manufacturing Processes



3. World Potassium Chloride Supply

3.1. Potassium Chloride Production Worldwide in 2019-2024

3.2. Potassium Chloride Manufacturers (With Capacity Data)



4. World Potassium Chloride Demand

4.1. Potassium Chloride Demand Trends Worldwide in 2019-2024

4.2. Potassium Chloride Demand in Regional Markets in 2019-2024

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

5. Potassium Chloride Global Trade

5.1. World Potassium Chloride Trade Dynamics

5.2. Potassium Chloride Export and Import Flows in Regions



6. Potassium Chloride Prices



7. Potassium Chloride Regional Markets Analysis

7.1. Potassium Chloride European Market Analysis

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Czechia

Denmark

France

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russian Federation

Spain

United Kingdom

7.2. Potassium Chloride Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Rep. of Korea

7.3. Potassium Chloride North American Market Analysis

Canada

USA

7.4. Potassium Chloride Latin American Market Analysis

Brazil

Chile

Mexico

7.5. Potassium Chloride Africa and Middle East Market Analysis

Egypt

South Africa

Turkey

8. Potassium Chloride Supply and Demand Forecast to 2034

8.1. Global Potassium Chloride Supply/Demand Forecast Up to 2034

8.2 Potassium Chloride Demand Forecast in Regional Markets to 2034

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

9. Key Companies in the Potassium Chloride Market Worldwide



10. Potassium Chloride End-use Sector

10.1. Potassium Chloride Consumption by Application

10.2. Potassium Chloride Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



