Polyamides (Nylon 6, Nylon 6.6) Industry Research 2025: Global Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast 2025-2034 - Supply/Demand, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Prices, End-users

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyamides (Nylon 6, Nylon 6.6) 2025 Global Market Review and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polyamides market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyamides.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyamides

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on polyamides capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles polyamides manufacturers in the world market

Polyamides market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global polyamides market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world polyamides market in 2019-2024?

What was the global polyamides capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world polyamides market?

What are the main regional/country polyamides markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polyamides market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world polyamides supply and demand?

Are there polyamides projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Polyamides Properties and Uses

Nylon 6 (Polyamide 6, Pa 6)

Nylon 6.6 (Polyamide 6.6, Pa 6.6)

2. Polyamides Manufacturing Processes



3. Nylon 6 Market Analysis

3.1. Global Nylon 6 Market Review

3.1.1. World Nylon 6 Capacity as of 2024

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.1.2. World Nylon 6 Production in 2019-2024

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.1.3. Nylon 6 Demand Trends Globally in 2019-2024

3.2. Nylon 6 Regional Market Analysis (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW)

3.2.1. Capacity in the Region by Country

3.2.2. Production in the Region by Country

3.2.3. Manufacturers in the Region

3.2.4. Demand Trends in the Region

3.3. Nylon 6 Global Market Forecast to 2034

3.3.1. Nylon 6 Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

3.3.2. Nylon 6 Demand Forecast Up to 2034

3.4. Key Companies in the Nylon 6 Market Worldwide

3.5. Nylon 6 End-use Sector



4. Nylon 6.6 Market Analysis

4.1. Nylon 6.6 World Market in 2019-2024 Review

4.1.1. World Nylon 6.6 Capacity as of 2024

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

4.1.2. World Nylon 6.6 Production in 2019-2024

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

4.1.3. World Nylon 6.6 Demand Trends in 2019-2024

4.2. Nylon 6.6 Regional Market Analysis (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW)

4.2.1. Capacity in the Region by Country

4.2.2. Production in the Region by Country

4.2.3. Manufacturers in the Region

4.2.4. Demand Trends in the Region

4.3. Nylon 6.6 Global Market Forecast

4.3.1. Nylon 6.6 Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

4.3.2. Nylon 6.6 Demand Forecast Up to 2034

4.4. Key Companies in the Nylon 6.6 Market Worldwide

4.5. Nylon 6.6 End-use Sector



5. Polyamides Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

