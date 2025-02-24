Sunlands Integrates DeepSeek AI Model, Ushering in a New Era for Adult Education

BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s adult online education market and China’s adult personal interest learning market, today announced the full integration of DeepSeek, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, into its operations. This marks a new phase in the company's technological transformation in the adult education sector. By leveraging DeepSeek’s powerful reasoning capabilities and efficient learning mechanisms, Sunlands aims to drive innovation, empower core business functions, and optimize processes in key areas such as teaching and research, customer acquisition, and operational management, ultimately strengthening its leadership position in the industry.

Since its inception, Sunlands has been at the forefront of applying technological innovation to its business model, focusing on delivering efficient and personalized learning services. In recent years, the company has closely followed advancements in AI and launched several products, including digital human instructors and AI-powered teaching assistants. By integrating DeepSeek, Sunlands will fully enable and elevate its business with AI technology, enhancing both teaching quality and operational efficiency, while offering students an even more personalized and effective learning experience.

Transforming the Education Model with DeepSeek

According to Sunlands’ management, "The widespread application of DeepSeek will fundamentally transform the education model. On the learning front, students' learning patterns and cognitive processes will undergo profound changes, prompting us to embrace new technologies with renewed determination. The introduction of DeepSeek’s AI model will not only provide students with more personalized, accurate, and efficient educational services but also optimize internal processes, driving sustainable growth for the business."

Since its launch in January 2025, DeepSeek-R1 has gained global attention, sparking a new wave of innovation in AI technology. Its impressive autonomous learning capabilities and logical reasoning functions, paired with an open technical architecture, have quickly positioned DeepSeek as a leader in AI. Featuring a Mixture of Experts (MOE) model and Chain of Thought (COT) reasoning techniques, DeepSeek excels in efficiently handling complex tasks, making it highly suitable for the personalized and diverse demands of adult education.

Addressing the Challenges of Adult Education

Unlike K12 education, adult education faces a unique set of challenges due to the wide diversity of student backgrounds and needs. Adult learners pursue various goals, ranging from academic qualifications and professional certifications to personal development and skill enhancement. Furthermore, students of different ages, professional backgrounds, and learning abilities have differing expectations for course content, teaching methods, and service experiences. DeepSeek, with its sophisticated capabilities, allows Sunlands to address these diverse needs and provide a fully tailored educational experience.

DeepSeek’s Empowerment in Key Business Areas

From a practical business perspective, DeepSeek will deeply empower Sunlands in several core areas, leading to improvements across its operations:

1. Teaching and Research Enhancement

In the teaching and research domain, DeepSeek’s analysis of student learning data will offer teachers highly specific, data-driven teaching recommendations and optimize course design to improve instructional quality. For example, DeepSeek can create personalized learning paths based on each student's progress, knowledge level, and interests, recommending the most relevant content to enhance learning efficiency and outcomes. This personalized teaching model not only addresses the diverse needs of adult learners but also maximizes their learning potential.

2. AI-Powered Student Support

Answering questions is a critical but often labor-intensive part of adult education. Sunlands' AI assistant, powered by DeepSeek, will provide students with instant, accurate responses 24/7, relieving teachers of this burden and allowing them to focus more on content and pedagogical improvements. Over time, as DeepSeek’s reasoning abilities are further refined through continuous data training, the AI assistant will expand its capabilities to provide emotional support, enabling "encouragement-based teaching" that boosts students’ motivation and engagement.

3. Customer Acquisition and Marketing Optimization

In the realms of customer acquisition and marketing, DeepSeek’s data analysis capabilities allow Sunlands to better understand student preferences, willingness to pay, and purchasing behaviors. By generating precise customer profiles and tailored marketing strategies, DeepSeek can significantly improve marketing effectiveness. For example, it can recommend personalized courses to clients based on their age, professional background, and learning objectives, thereby increasing conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

To further enhance its sales operations, Sunlands will introduce an intelligent sales assistant powered by DeepSeek. This tool will analyze customer interactions in real time, providing sales teams with conversation insights, script recommendations, and targeted sales strategies to increase communication efficiency and close rates.

4. Data-Driven Decision-Making and Operational Efficiency

Sunlands has long adhered to a "data-first" strategy, with its data center department collecting and analyzing data to drive process optimization and strategic decision-making. DeepSeek’s powerful data processing capabilities will strengthen this approach, enabling Sunlands to identify business bottlenecks and optimize opportunities more effectively. For example, by analyzing student learning behavior, sales data, and market trends, DeepSeek will provide valuable business insights, helping Sunlands refine course development, adjust marketing strategies, and allocate resources more strategically.

Moreover, the integration of DeepSeek will automate various internal processes, such as student registration, course scheduling, and progress tracking, freeing up human resources to focus on higher-value tasks and enabling more streamlined and efficient operations.

Market Outlook

The adult education market in China has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, driven by both supportive government policies and increasing demand. According to Frost & Sullivan’s "China Adult Learning Market Industry Report," the market size for adult learning in China is expected to reach 788.3 billion yuan by 2024. Additionally, the diversity of learner needs continues to increase, with demand expanding beyond traditional academic qualifications and professional certifications to include personal interests and skills development.

In this context, AI technology presents new opportunities for the adult education sector. The management team at Sunlands concluded, "AI technology not only enables us to meet students’ learning needs with greater precision but also enhances our overall competitiveness through intelligent teaching and operations. The integration of DeepSeek is a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to stay ahead of market trends and continue driving innovation."

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group

Investor Relations

Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com

SOURCE: Sunlands Technology Group