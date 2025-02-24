SNIPR Biome Strengthens IP Portfolio with Patent Granted for a Novel CRISPR-Cas System

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNIPR BIOME ApS (“SNIPR” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company pioneering CRISPR-based therapies, today announces grant of patent EP4392563B on February 24th 2025 by the European Patent Office protecting the newly-discovered and characterised CRISPR-CasS™ system. This system and its uses do not rely on Cas9 or Cas3. The patent covers use of the new CasS system in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, as well as when fused to effector domains conferring additional functionality, such as base editors and nuclease domains. Commercial licenses are available.

This new patent adds to the extensive worldwide patent portfolio of SNIPR Biome, including more than 60 granted patents worldwide, protecting technology platforms for editing prokaryotes and eukaryotes using CRISPR-Cas. SNIPR's patent filings were the first in the field to demonstrate the selective killing of bacteria in a mixed species population (i.e., a microbiome). This is exemplified by granted US patent US11,517,582, which covers the use of CRISPR-Cas systems to achieve selective killing of bacteria by at least 1000-fold in situations where bacteria are growing in a microbiome. This patent covers the use of any type of CRISPR-Cas and the targeting of any bacterial species. Broad protection has also been granted by the European Patent Office, and further examples of SNIPR's granted patents can be found on their website (https://www.sniprbiome.com/snipr-biome-ip)

In 2023 the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a precedential ruling in favor of SNIPR in a CRISPR patent interference case with Rockefeller University, thereby upholding SNIPR’s patents.

The Company makes its patents available for academic and non-profit research use without a written license. Parties interested in commercially licensing SNIPR’s intellectual property should contact the Company at partnering@sniprbiome.com.

About

SNIPR BIOME is a Danish clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of precision medicines using CRISPR technology for microbial gene therapy. The company is pioneering a novel use of CRISPR-Cas technology to better treat and prevent human diseases through precision killing of bacteria or gene modification. SNIPR BIOME was the first company to orally dose humans with a CRISPR therapeutic and the first company to have been granted US and European patents for the use of CRISPR for targeting microbiomes. SNIPR technology is used in collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, CARB-X, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, SPRIN-D, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. For more information, visit www.sniprbiome.com SNIPR BIOME is backed by a strong syndicate of investors including Lundbeckfonden Biocapital, EQT, North East Family Office and Wellington Partners.

Contact

SNIPR BIOME: Christian Grøndahl | +45 2020 2747 | cg@sniprbiome.com

Footer: “CasS” and “CRISPR-CasS” are trademarks of SNIPR Biome.