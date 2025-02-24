AI in Pharmacovigilance Training Course: Transformative Impacts on Drug Safety and Monitoring (ONLINE EVENT: March 12, 2025/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pharmacovigilance Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide a comprehensive introduction to the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on drug safety and monitoring

This course covers the fundamentals of AI technology, its applications in pharmacovigilance and practical insights into leveraging AI tools for efficient adverse event reporting, signal detection and risk management. Through a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical examples, participants will gain the understanding of available AI solutions in pharmacovigilance practices as well as current regulatory advances.

Benefits of attending

Learn how AI can streamline pharmacovigilance processes, reducing manual effort and increasing productivity

Discover AI's potential to improve the accuracy of adverse event detection and reporting

Understand application of AI in signal detection

Gain insights into how AI can help maintain and enhance compliance with regulatory requirements

Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in AI applications within the pharmaceutical industry

Discover the ethical considerations and best practices for implementing AI in pharmacovigilance

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Pharmacovigilance specialists

Drug safety officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Clinical research associates

Medical affairs personnel

Data scientists working in healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to the basics of AI

Key AI technologies: machine learning, natural language processing and automation

Overview of AI and its relevance to pharmacovigilance

AI for adverse event detection and reporting

AI methods for identifying adverse events from diverse data sources

Case studies on successful AI implementations in adverse event reporting

AI in drug discovery and drug repurposing

Utilising AI for signal detection and analysis

Case studies on AI and automation in signal detection

Regulatory landscape and compliance

Understanding regulatory guidelines for AI in pharmacovigilance

Ensuring AI applications meet regulatory standards

Ethical considerations of AI use

Future trends and innovations

Emerging AI technologies and their potential impact on pharmacovigilance

Preparing for the future: adapting to AI advancements

Speakers:



Alina Panourgia

Composite Pharma



Alina Panourgia is an experienced QA/PV Auditor and Regulatory Affairs professional, with a career spanning various regions.

Alina started her career in SEA working at the manufacturing site leading Quality Control/Regulatory Affairs department. She still prepares companies for inspections and provides trainings.



Since relocating to the Middle East in 2015, Alina has worked as a freelancer, collaborating with UK, US and EU companies on PV projects. Additionally, Alina has overseen regulatory submissions and pharmacovigilance activities in the MENA, LATAM and CIS regions.



Alina is a frequent speaker at international forums, conferences and training programs, sharing her expertise on various topics in pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and quality improvements.



She has presented at GCC Regulatory Affairs/PV Summits, Drug Safety Symposiums and other significant industry events within MENA region.



