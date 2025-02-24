AI in Pharmacovigilance Training Course: Transformative Impacts on Drug Safety and Monitoring (ONLINE EVENT: March 12, 2025/ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pharmacovigilance Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will provide a comprehensive introduction to the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on drug safety and monitoring
This course covers the fundamentals of AI technology, its applications in pharmacovigilance and practical insights into leveraging AI tools for efficient adverse event reporting, signal detection and risk management. Through a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical examples, participants will gain the understanding of available AI solutions in pharmacovigilance practices as well as current regulatory advances.
Benefits of attending
- Learn how AI can streamline pharmacovigilance processes, reducing manual effort and increasing productivity
- Discover AI's potential to improve the accuracy of adverse event detection and reporting
- Understand application of AI in signal detection
- Gain insights into how AI can help maintain and enhance compliance with regulatory requirements
- Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in AI applications within the pharmaceutical industry
- Discover the ethical considerations and best practices for implementing AI in pharmacovigilance
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Pharmacovigilance specialists
- Drug safety officers
- Regulatory affairs professionals
- Clinical research associates
- Medical affairs personnel
- Data scientists working in healthcare and pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction to the basics of AI
- Key AI technologies: machine learning, natural language processing and automation
- Overview of AI and its relevance to pharmacovigilance
AI for adverse event detection and reporting
- AI methods for identifying adverse events from diverse data sources
- Case studies on successful AI implementations in adverse event reporting
AI in drug discovery and drug repurposing
- Utilising AI for signal detection and analysis
- Case studies on AI and automation in signal detection
Regulatory landscape and compliance
- Understanding regulatory guidelines for AI in pharmacovigilance
- Ensuring AI applications meet regulatory standards
- Ethical considerations of AI use
Future trends and innovations
- Emerging AI technologies and their potential impact on pharmacovigilance
- Preparing for the future: adapting to AI advancements
Speakers:
Alina Panourgia
Composite Pharma
Alina Panourgia is an experienced QA/PV Auditor and Regulatory Affairs professional, with a career spanning various regions.
Alina started her career in SEA working at the manufacturing site leading Quality Control/Regulatory Affairs department. She still prepares companies for inspections and provides trainings.
Since relocating to the Middle East in 2015, Alina has worked as a freelancer, collaborating with UK, US and EU companies on PV projects. Additionally, Alina has overseen regulatory submissions and pharmacovigilance activities in the MENA, LATAM and CIS regions.
Alina is a frequent speaker at international forums, conferences and training programs, sharing her expertise on various topics in pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs and quality improvements.
She has presented at GCC Regulatory Affairs/PV Summits, Drug Safety Symposiums and other significant industry events within MENA region.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvhwcw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.