Delasport Begins LatAm Expansion with Vibra Solutions Deal

VALETTA, Malta, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than a month after obtaining a key sportsbook certificate for Brazil, global B2B supplier Delasport is cementing its presence in regulated LatAm with a key Vibra Solutions deal.

The partnership is centered around Delasport’s multi-award-winning sportsbook solution in its Plug & Play iFrame form.

Vibra Solutions is an Latam-based B2B platform provider with clients in all key countries of the region. This deal will boost Delasport’s expansion in the region, giving them access to thriving regulated markets such as Brazil and Argentina, among others.

Delasport’s iFrame solution is now established as an operator favorite due to its unique features that sport bettors love to engage with. It offers everything the full sportsbook provides, including unrivaled personalization, new ways to bet, and more.

“We are very pleased to be partnering up with Vibra Solutions as part of our LatAm expansion,” Delasport’s Senior Business Director Unai Concha comments. “Vibra Solutions and its professional team is a well-known company in LatAm and we had no doubt they are the right ally for Delasport in this region.”

“Having the opportunity to offer our customers Delasport’s modern Sportsbook is a great addition to our portfolio, and the first of many new products Vibra will add to its sports betting offering,” Vibra Solutions’ Commercial Director Federico Saini says. “Sports are essential for Latin America and while we have our own sportsbook, we recognize that each operator has unique needs. That’s why we prioritize offering the best-fit solution. Delasport cutting-edge product is perfectly aligned with this strategy.”

About Delasport

Delasport is a leading iGaming software supplier that delivers a modern one-stop-shop solution for sports betting, online casino, and player account management. Their platform focuses on player experience through personalization, unique exciting ways to bet, strong retention capabilities with rich player engagement suite and cutting-edge technological innovations.

About Vibra Solutions

Vibra Solutions is a Latin American platform developer, launched in January 2023 following the success of Vibra Gaming in this region. Vibra Solutions products include a Casino and Sportsbook platform, an RGS platform for content aggregation, and an EGM platform for retail distribution.

This business division caters to the huge demand from operators who want a new type of platform partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be1e831e-7476-4f63-b78a-1ddc25a18408