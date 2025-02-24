Pharma 4.0 Digital Technology Transfer Course: Discuss the Application of Digital Technology to the Unique Workflows of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (ONLINE EVENT: March 5, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Be In the Know With Pharma 4.0: Digital Technology Transfer" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharma 4.0 discusses the application of digital technology to the unique workflows of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

This course explores how cutting-edge digital tools and novel strategies can address these long-standing challenges. By leveraging digital solutions, companies can not only accelerate the transfer of critical knowledge but also foster innovation and gain an edge in increasingly competitive markets. Whether you're looking to modernise existing workflows or build a future-ready tech transfer framework, this course will provide the knowledge and tools to succeed.

One workflow screaming out for a digital intervention is technology transfer, and it's clear that traditional approaches to technology transfer are no longer sufficient to meet the growing pressures (internally and externally) for speed and operational efficiency. Because of this, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations find themselves confronted with an operational bottleneck that has implications for patients as well as the company's bottom line.

Technology transfer, the process of moving pharmaceutical products and manufacturing processes from development to production or between production facilities, is pivotal for ensuring life-changing therapies reach patients expediently. However, these processes are often hindered by unstructured data, legacy data management systems, and siloed communication. Taking a digital approach to technology transfer offers a transformative solution, enabling life changing therapies to get to market that much faster. Both satisfying the demand of the patient population that requires these medicines, and avoiding the consequences of lost revenue and eroded market share due to product launch or product release delays.

This course is ideal for MS&T, Process Development, Technical Operations, CMC, R&D, Quality Assurance, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain professionals. Likewise for Business IT professionals (R&D IT, Manufacturing IT etc.) and, more broadly, professionals working in a digital capacity within any of the aforementioned domains within a pharmaceutical/biotechnology organisation. This course is suitable for all levels (scientists, managers, and senior leadership).

Key topics covered in this course include:

What is Pharma 4.0?

What is a technology transfer?

What are the stages of technology transfer?

What are the different types of Technology Transfers?

The challenges of today's tech transfers

Outlining the key characteristics of a single source of truth for CMC

How to leverage the CMC source of truth to accelerate tech transfers

Defining the stages of a digital-native tech transfer

How cloud-based collaboration can shift mindset from "tech transfer" to "tech sharing"

Real world use cases of digital tech transfer

Benefits of attending

Understand the critical challenges in current technology transfer processes

Explore the industry forces increasing pressure to deliver accelerated technology transfers despite these challenges

Recognise the role of digital tools in addressing these challenges

Gain insights into practical applications and strategies for digital technology transfer

Be equipped to lead digital initiatives within your organisations to enhance technology transfer efficiency

Lewis Shipp

Published Pharmaceutical Scientist



Lewis Shipp is a published pharmaceutical scientist and a recognised expert in drug development & manufacturing across a range of therapeutic modalities. Lewis currently works at the intersection of science & technology as a Digital CMC Specialist at QbDVision, helping organisations both large & small leverage digital technology to accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients.



Additionally, Lewis has contributed to ISPE's Pharma 4.0 Special Interest Group & BioPhorum's Technology Strategy Forum as an SME in the application of digital technology to solve business process challenges within the pharmaceutical industry. Lewis has also given several presentations at internationally recognised conferences on varying topics pertaining to digitally-enabled drug development and manufacturing.



