Essential Skills for Writing Successful Business Cases Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: March 6, 2025)

By creating a comprehensive business case, organisations can ensure that projects are well-conceived, justified, and planned; ultimately increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes and sustainable value creation. By honing your writing skills, you will create documents that present a comprehensive analysis and justification for a proposed business initiative, project or investment.

By giving decision-makers a clear understanding of a proposed initiative within a well-conceived business case, they will have all the details of the opportunity proposed, including:

the potential benefits

costs involved

possible risks and how to mitigate against them

feasibility assessments

A clear, well written document is a vital step in justifying a project and facilitates informed decision-making. It is a means of presenting a proposed initiative in the best light, demonstrating how it will add value to the organisation and help to prioritise investment.

During this half-day course, the expert trainer will cover best practise in writing business cases, cover what to include in your rationale and explain how to put them to best use to give you a greater chance of proposing a successful business initiative.

Benefits of attending

Understand the purpose and use of business cases

Learn what should be included in a clearly written rationale

Get to grips with the skills for writing compelling business cases

Improve your communication and stakeholder management skills

Achieve the outcomes you require for your project

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for:

Senior business executives and managers

Business development managers

Project managers

In-house and private practice lawyers

Heads of legal teams

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the purpose and benefits of businesses cases

Purpose and usage

Common context and content

Making the content compelling

Strategic alignment

Scenario analysis

Business cases in practice: implementation and evaluation

Implementation plans

Measurement issues, including common KPIs and costs to the business

Stakeholder management, communicating and persuasion

Summary and final questions

Speakers:



Helene Russell

The Knowledge Business



Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.



Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.



She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and

Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.



