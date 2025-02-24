Nano Fertilizers Market to Reach $8.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nano Fertilizers Market by Raw Material (Nitrogen, Silver, Carbon, Zinc, and Others), Method (Spray or Foliar, and Soil Treated), Application Area (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "nano fertilizers market" was valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global nano fertilizers market has experienced growth due to increase in demand for agricultural productivity and increase in demand for nutrient efficiency in farming. However, limited awareness and knowledge is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for organic and precision agriculture presents significant growth opportunities for the nano fertilizers market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $8.7 billion CAGR 14.3% No. of Pages in Report 384 Segments Covered Raw Material, Method, Application Area, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for agricultural productivity Increase in demand for nutrient efficiency in farming Opportunity Increase in demand for organic and precision agriculture Restraint Limited awareness and knowledge



The nitrogen segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of raw material, the nitrogen segment was the largest revenue generator in 2023. The raw materials for nano nitrogen fertilizers typically include conventional nitrogen sources such as urea, ammonium sulfate, and ammonium nitrate, which are processed into nano-sized particles using advanced techniques such as nano-encapsulation, polymer coatings, and nanocomposites. These nano formulations can be engineered to release nitrogen slowly over time, ensuring a steady supply to crops while minimizing environmental damage. The advantages of using nano nitrogen fertilizers are substantial. They improve nitrogen use efficiency, reducing the need for excessive fertilizer application and thereby lowering input costs for farmers

The soil treated segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of method, the soil treated segment was the largest revenue generator in 2023. In soil-treated applications, nano fertilizers enhance microbial activity and promote better root development. Their small particle size allows them to penetrate soil pores effectively, ensuring that nutrients reach plant roots more efficiently. This targeted delivery helps in reducing the overall quantity of fertilizer required while sustaining or even improving crop yields. Additionally, nano fertilizers can be engineered to include multiple essential nutrients in a single formulation, offering a balanced and precise nutrient supply. Nano fertilizers interact with soil particles, organic matter, and microorganisms, facilitating better nutrient absorption by plants. Due to their extremely small size and high surface-area-to-volume ratio, nano particles can easily penetrate soil pores and adhere to root surfaces, allowing for more efficient nutrient uptake. This results in improved plant growth and higher crop yields, even with lower fertilizer application rates.

The cereals and grains segment dominated the market in 2023

On the basis of application area, the cereals and grains segment was the largest revenue generator in 2023. Nano fertilizers have demonstrated significant benefits in terms of growth rate, chlorophyll content, and grain quality. The application of nano-encapsulated nitrogen fertilizers, for instance, has been shown to enhance nitrogen use efficiency, leading to better vegetative growth and increased grain protein content. Similarly, nano zinc fertilizers play a crucial role in fortifying cereal crops, addressing zinc deficiency that affects both plant development and human nutrition. The integration of nano fertilizers into cereal and grain production aligns with the goals of modern sustainable agriculture. By improving nutrient use efficiency and reducing excessive fertilizer application, they contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing soil and water contamination

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the nano fertilizers market in 2023. Countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations are adopting nano fertilizers to improve nutrient use efficiency, reduce soil degradation, and minimize fertilizer runoff. In India, the government and private sector are actively promoting nano fertilizers, particularly nano urea and nano zinc, to improve crop yields. The Indian government, through organizations like the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), has introduced nano urea as an alternative to conventional urea, aiming to enhance nitrogen efficiency and reduce excessive chemical fertilizer usage. Similarly, China is focusing on advanced nano-based agricultural inputs as part of its sustainable farming initiatives, incorporating nanotechnology into precision agriculture to ensure optimal nutrient delivery to crops.

Leading Market Players: -

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Indogulf BioAg LLC

Nanotech-Agri

Ray Nano Science & Research Center

Kanak Biotech

EuroChem Group AG

Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Geolife Agritech India Pvt. Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Aqua Yield Operations, LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global nano fertilizers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

