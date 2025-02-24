Construction Additives Market to Reach $64.5 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Additives Market by Type (Chemical Additives, Mineral Additives, and Fiber Additives) and End Use (Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "construction additives market" was valued at $34.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $64.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global construction additives market has experienced growth due to several factors such as infrastructure development projects and surge in demand for high-performance building materials. However, fluctuations in raw material prices hinder market growth. Moreover, an increase in focus on sustainable construction practices presents additional opportunities for anti-corrosion coating. As the global construction industry moves toward greener and more energy-efficient solutions, there is a growing demand for materials that enhance durability, reduce environmental impact, and improve overall building performance. Construction additives such as water reducers, air-entraining agents, and set retarders play a crucial role in achieving these sustainability goals. They help in optimizing cement usage, minimizing waste, and enhancing the mechanical properties of concrete, ultimately contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $34.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $64.5 billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 346 Segments Covered Type, End Use, and Region Drivers Infrastructure development projects Surge in demand for high-performance building materials Opportunity Increase in focus on sustainable construction practices Restraint Fluctuations in raw material prices



The chemical additives held the highest market share in 2023

By type, the chemical additives segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global construction additives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rapid technological advancements in additive manufacturing and the rise of nanotechnology drive the demand for chemical additives. In sectors such as electronics and biotechnology, the development of more sophisticated additives leads to improved performance and smaller, more precise applications. For instance, in the electronics industry, chemical additives are used to enhance the conductivity, flexibility, and longevity of components, which are essential for the development of advanced consumer electronics.

The residential segment held the highest market share in 2023

By end use, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global construction additives market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The growing trend of smart homes and the adoption of advanced technologies in residential buildings drive the demand for construction additives. As the focus shifts toward incorporating technology into residential construction, additives improve the performance of high-tech building materials or integrate seamlessly with energy-efficient systems. All these factors drive the growth and development of the construction additives market in the residential sector.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023

By region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. Asia-Pacific has witnessed significant investments in infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies such as India and Southeast Asia. Governments in these countries are rolling out large-scale projects such as smart cities, highways, and public transportation systems, all of which require advanced construction materials. The use of construction additives helps ensure that these projects meet the necessary performance standards while keeping costs manageable.

Leading Market Players: -

BASF SE

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Tolsa

Sika AG

Saint-Gobain

MAPEI S.p.A.

Pidilite Industries Limited

Ashland

Dow Inc.

Bostik SA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global construction additives market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

