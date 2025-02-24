US Immigration Lawyers & Attorneys Industry Market Research Report 2025

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immigration Lawyers & Attorneys in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Immigration lawyers and attorneys help individuals obtain visas and gain US citizenship, defend the rights of immigrants, navigate the issues of illegal immigration and assist businesses in understanding immigration issues in a global marketplace. While COVID-19 disrupted the industry somewhat as the number of immigrants declined, soaring government aid during the pandemic enabled more immigrants to afford the industry's services, boosting revenue.
The pandemic recovery increased business activity and corporate profit. Since strong economic growth increased demand for labor, companies used their profit to pay immigration lawyers and attorneys to help them bring workers from abroad to the United States. Recessionary fears and the war in Ukraine have induced economic uncertainty, reducing corporate profit and inhibiting revenue growth. COVID-19 stimulus money also ran out, which also hurt the industry's performance.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen and Loewy LLP
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
