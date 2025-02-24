US Immigration Lawyers & Attorneys Industry Market Research Report 2025

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immigration Lawyers & Attorneys in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Immigration lawyers and attorneys help individuals obtain visas and gain US citizenship, defend the rights of immigrants, navigate the issues of illegal immigration and assist businesses in understanding immigration issues in a global marketplace. While COVID-19 disrupted the industry somewhat as the number of immigrants declined, soaring government aid during the pandemic enabled more immigrants to afford the industry's services, boosting revenue.

The pandemic recovery increased business activity and corporate profit. Since strong economic growth increased demand for labor, companies used their profit to pay immigration lawyers and attorneys to help them bring workers from abroad to the United States. Recessionary fears and the war in Ukraine have induced economic uncertainty, reducing corporate profit and inhibiting revenue growth. COVID-19 stimulus money also ran out, which also hurt the industry's performance.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen and Loewy LLP

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vq47i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.