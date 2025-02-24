Crypto Fight Night Hong Kong Draws 550 Elite Attendees and 600,000 Global Viewers, Setting the Stage for 2025 World Tour





Hong Kong, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - On Thursday evening Crypto Fight Night (CFN) took centrestage with an exclusive, sold-out event held in tandem with the highly anticipated Consensus Hong Kong, the premier crypto conference. Hosted at the iconic Grand Hyatt, the event captivated a global audience both in-person and online, drawing 550 of the most influential figures in the crypto space. Attendees included top-tier founders, visionary thought leaders, and major investors, solidifying its position as a premier networking opportunity and providing a unique look into the crypto industry.

Beyond the excitement at the live event, the Hong Kong event attracted a significant online audience, with over 600,000 viewers streaming the fight across multiple platforms. The broadcast reached audiences worldwide, with the highest viewership coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Thailand. Social media engagement was equally impressive, with 1.2 million impressions and 100,000 engagements across platforms.

The night was full of high-stakes clashes, incredible comebacks, and victories. The main showcase fight of the night was between high-profile rivals Korean Jew and Crypto Bitlord . The rivals were close from the start, prompting Korean Jew to set the tone early with a decisive MMA takedown, but Crypto Bitlord regained momentum in the later rounds, landing a clean knockdown that shifted the tide. After a hard-fought contest, Crypto Bitlord secured a unanimous decision victory, reinforcing his reputation as a formidable competitor.

In the YouTube division, MyMateNate dominated his opponents and called out Deji for a potential showdown. Meanwhile, the underdog, The Iron Bit pushed Biel to the distance but ultimately lost as Biel’s striking power proved decisive. Overcome by emotions, Biel dedicated his win to his late grandfather, who passed away the week before.

CFN’s 2025 Roadmap

Earlier this month CFN unveiled its 2025 roadmap, sharing plans to expand into major sporting hubs globally. The upcoming event will be held in Paris on April 9th, in official partnership with Paris Blockchain Week. This partnership highlights CFN's commitment to bridging the gap between sports and blockchain technology. Fighters and sponsors can join the action by signing up through the CFN website.

Rahul Suri, Founder of Crypto Fight Night and Partner at Ghaf Capital, said “The Hong Kong event showcased the powerful connection between the realms of cryptocurrency and combat sports. As we gear up for our 2025 World Tour, beginning with Paris Blockchain Week, we are thrilled to keep bridging the gap between blockchain innovation and the electrifying energy of combat sports.”



Following Paris, CFN will continue its world tour with events scheduled in Dubai and Las Vegas in May, London in October, Tokyo in August, Singapore in October, Bangkok in November, and Miami in December 2025. Additionally, CFN is proud to be an official partner of Paris Blockchain Week and to announce that long-time sponsor BONK will continue its support, bringing along the beloved BONK-girls to enhance the excitement of the CFN 2025 World Tour.

About Crypto Fight Night

Crypto Fight Night is an avant-garde platform designed to bring together the dynamic energy of combat sports to the futuristic audience of crypto investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Founded by Rahul Suri of Ghaf Capital, along with Jai Vora and RookieXBT, the first edition was held in 2021. Organized under the banner of Savy Promotions, CFN has garnered critical acclaim from both the boxing and crypto communities, experiencing continuous growth annually with millions of live streams, through a series of successful championships. CFN's pioneering collaboration with the World Boxing Council represents a historic milestone in both the professional boxing and the crypto domain, establishing CFN as a distinctive and influential Crossover Boxing IP. Off-chain is CFN’s international event series, uniting regional fans from across the globe.

For more details: https://cfn.wtf/

