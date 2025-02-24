Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Kai Koskela appointed as CEO of the Savings Banks’ Union Coop

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

24 February 2025 at 1:00 pm (CET +1)

The Board of Saving Banks’ Union Coop has appointed acting CEO Kai Koskela (BBA, eMBA) as CEO of the Savings Banks’ Union Coop. Kai Koskela has worked at The Savings Banks Group since 2015. He has over thirty years of experience in domestic and international specialist and senior management positions in the finance sector and in business development. Appointment takes place immediately.

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Robin Lindahl

Chairman of the Board, Saving Banks’ Union Coop

+358 50 595 9616

