Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 17 February 2025 to 21 February 2025:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
17 February 2025 110,000  150.33  16,536,300
18 February 2025 110,000  150.48  16,552,800
19 February 2025 115,000  149.78  17,224,700
20 February 2025 125,000  148.86  18,607,500
21 February 2025 125,000  149.95  18,743,750
Accumulated for the period 585,000  87,665,050
Accumulated under the programme 6,995,787  1,056,927,654


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 8,195,449 treasury shares corresponding to 1.330% of the total share capital.

