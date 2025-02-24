US Pet Health and Wellness Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of Omni-Market Strategies, Retailer/Marketer Overlap, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Pet Services

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Health and Wellness: US Pet Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This all-new, first edition report provides an overview of pet owner attitudes towards health and wellness and how concern for their pets' health and wellness influences the decisions they make about which products to buy and which services to use.

Pet health and wellness now extends beyond medically diagnosed ailments to encompass a range of life-impacting conditions and situations, as pet owners look to enhance and extend their time with their pets. This report, Pet Health and Wellness: US Pet Market Trends and Opportunities, examines how health and wellness trends have impacted all four sectors of the pet industry, looking at influences in pet food/treats, non-food supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical services.

Highlights include data from never-before asked survey questions from the publisher's proprietary November 2024 Surveys of Pet Owners, as well as detailed analysis of omnimarket strategies involving health and wellness in the form of retailer/marketer overlap, mergers and acquisitions, and pet services.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE & METHODOLOGY

Scope of Report

Methodology

Two Consumer Survey Sources

PET HEALTH AND WELLNESS ACROSS THE PET MARKET

Level of Agreement with the Statement, "I am willing to cut back on my personal expenses to make sure my pet is healthy", 2024 (percent of pet owners)

OPPORTUNITIES

CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET FOR PET HEALTH AND WELLNESS CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS PET HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS

An Omnimarket Approach to Pet Health and Wellness

Pet Market Growth

Health and Wellness in Economically Challenging Times

Long-Term Elevated Prices Challenging Pet Ownership

Pet Owners Feeling the Economic Pressure

Impact on Pet Spending

Pet Health Remains Top Priority

Pets' Impact on Human Health

Pet Owner Attitudes Towards Human Health

Exercise, Nutrition Among Top Pet Health Concerns

Daily Activity Part of Pet Health and Wellness

Mental Stimulation Also a Factor

Pet Anxiety and Stress Are Part of Health and Wellness Concerns

Pet Owners Monitor Pet Health and Wellness

Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns

HEALTH AND WELLNESS IMPACTS INDUSTRY TRENDS

Health and Wellness Drives M&A Activity

CHAPTER 3: PET FOOD AND TREATS CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS IN PET FOOD AND TREATS

Pet Food and Treat Sales Surge then Moderate

Impact on Pet Food Spending

Pet Food's No. 1 Pet Health Role

Most Pet Foods Position Around Pet Health and Wellness

Functional Products Target Specific Health Conditions

Functional Products Offer Health and Wellness Benefits

Science-Based and Veterinary Diets on a Roll

Limited Ingredient Diets Feature Alternative Proteins, Simple Ingredients

Natural Positioning Benefits from Healthy Reputation

Meal Enhancements and Toppers Focus on Health Benefits

Functional Treats Provide Added Benefits

Pet Treats As Pet Health Products

New Functional Treats Products Boast Superfoods, Address Specific Conditions

Dental Treats and Chews

CHAPTER 4: NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS IN NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES

Pandemic Recovery Relies on Health and Wellness Products

PET MEDICATIONS

Pet Medications Not Spared Substantial Headwinds

Pet Owners Struggle with Pet Medications Costs

Why Some Pet Owners Don't Use Pet Medications

Pet Owner Education May Encourage Parasiticide Usage

Pet Pharmacies, 2024 (percent of Rx pet medication purchasers)

Tractor Supply Extends Online Pet Medications Market Reach

Better Choice Expands Into Online Pet Medications

PET SUPPLEMENTS

Pet Supplements the Hero of Non-Food Supplies Growth

Pet Supplements' Health and Wellness Role Drives Sales Growth Pet Supplements Spending Changes

Pet Owner Interest in CBD Supplements Levels Off Pet CBD Sales at $200 Million

CBD Pet Supplements Still Awaiting FDA/AAFCO Approval

Knowledge Gap a Prime Opportunity

Condition-Specific Pet Supplements

New Product Trends in Pet Supplements

PET DENTAL HEALTH PRODUCTS

Beyond Dental Chews and Treats

Dog-Owning Households More Likely to Purchase Pet Dental Products

Pet Health, Breath Top Reasons for Purchasing Dental/Oral Health Products

CAT LITTER

Marketing Litter Along Health and Wellness Lines

Cat Elimination Habits Can Lead to Relinquishment

Litter's Role in Health and Wellness

Health Monitoring and Special Needs Litter

DURABLE PET PRODUCTS

Economic Headwinds Hamper Growth

Playtime with Toys Encourages Physical and Mental Activity

Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand for Pets on the Go

Outdoor Gear Encourages Healthy Behaviors

CHAPTER 5: VETERINARY SERVICES CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS THE MARKET FOR VETERINARY SERVICES

Veterinarian Influence on Pet Care

Overview of Veterinary Service Providers

Industry Consolidation

M&A Activity Strong in Vet Market in 2024

Walmart Opens Branded In-Store Veterinary Clinics

Chewy Tests Vet Clinic Market

PetIQ Closes Clinics

TRENDS IN VETERINARY USAGE

Usage Rates Are Down

Vet Services Customer Base

Dog/Cat Owner Share of Client Base

Patterns for Regular/Check-Up vs. Urgent/Emergency Care Visits

Cats, 2024 (percent of dog/cat veterinary service users in last 12 months)

Use of Vet Services by Income

Vet Care Spending Per Client Household

Usage Patterns by Service Provider Type

Overall and by Generational Cohort, 2024 (percent of veterinary customers)

Telehealth Trends

Market Prospects for Traditional Vet Practices in Overall Medical Industry Context

CHAPTER 6: NON-MEDICAL PET SERVICES CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS IN NON-MEDICAL SERVICES

Pet Wellness and Pet Services

Overall, Dog Owners, and Cat Owners, 2024 (percent)

Health and Wellness Focus Provides Opportunities in Pet Services Market

Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues

Sectors, 2024P (in millions of dollars and percent)

PET INSURANCE

Pet Insurance as Top Performer

Pet Insurance Usage Rates

MRI-Simmons Data on Pet Insurance/Wellness Plans

High Cost of Veterinary Care a Key Driver

Cats Outrunning Dogs as New Pet Insurance Clients

Premiums Soaring

Penetration Remains Stubbornly Low

PAW Act Could Make Vet Care and Pet Insurance More Affordable

Industry Participants

Retailers Continue to Seek Representation

PET WALKING, SITTING, DAYCARE, AND BOARDING

Pet Owners Want Care, Companionship for Pets

The Home Work Factor to Walking, Sitting, and Daycare

Able to Work from Home, April 2020 - July 2024 Pet Services Providers Position Around Health and Wellness

Dogtopia

Central Bark

Dogdrop

PET GROOMING

Grooming Faces Market Headwinds

DIY Dog Grooming

END OF LIFE AND BEREAVEMENT SERVICES

Services Help Pet Owners in Times of Need, Grief

