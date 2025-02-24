US Pet Health and Wellness Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of Omni-Market Strategies, Retailer/Marketer Overlap, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Pet Services

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Health and Wellness: US Pet Market Trends and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This all-new, first edition report provides an overview of pet owner attitudes towards health and wellness and how concern for their pets' health and wellness influences the decisions they make about which products to buy and which services to use.
Pet health and wellness now extends beyond medically diagnosed ailments to encompass a range of life-impacting conditions and situations, as pet owners look to enhance and extend their time with their pets. This report, Pet Health and Wellness: US Pet Market Trends and Opportunities, examines how health and wellness trends have impacted all four sectors of the pet industry, looking at influences in pet food/treats, non-food supplies, veterinary services, and non-medical services.
Highlights include data from never-before asked survey questions from the publisher's proprietary November 2024 Surveys of Pet Owners, as well as detailed analysis of omnimarket strategies involving health and wellness in the form of retailer/marketer overlap, mergers and acquisitions, and pet services.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE & METHODOLOGY
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Two Consumer Survey Sources
- PET HEALTH AND WELLNESS ACROSS THE PET MARKET
- Level of Agreement with the Statement, "I am willing to cut back on my personal expenses to make sure my pet is healthy", 2024 (percent of pet owners)
- OPPORTUNITIES
CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET FOR PET HEALTH AND WELLNESS CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS PET HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS
- An Omnimarket Approach to Pet Health and Wellness
- Pet Market Growth
- Health and Wellness in Economically Challenging Times
- Long-Term Elevated Prices Challenging Pet Ownership
- Pet Owners Feeling the Economic Pressure
- Impact on Pet Spending
- Pet Health Remains Top Priority
- Pets' Impact on Human Health
- Pet Owner Attitudes Towards Human Health
- Exercise, Nutrition Among Top Pet Health Concerns
- Daily Activity Part of Pet Health and Wellness
- Mental Stimulation Also a Factor
- Pet Anxiety and Stress Are Part of Health and Wellness Concerns
- Pet Owners Monitor Pet Health and Wellness
- Pet Obesity and Aging Pets Contribute to Health Concerns
- HEALTH AND WELLNESS IMPACTS INDUSTRY TRENDS
- Health and Wellness Drives M&A Activity
CHAPTER 3: PET FOOD AND TREATS CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS IN PET FOOD AND TREATS
- Pet Food and Treat Sales Surge then Moderate
- Impact on Pet Food Spending
- Pet Food's No. 1 Pet Health Role
- Most Pet Foods Position Around Pet Health and Wellness
- Functional Products Target Specific Health Conditions
- Functional Products Offer Health and Wellness Benefits
- Science-Based and Veterinary Diets on a Roll
- Limited Ingredient Diets Feature Alternative Proteins, Simple Ingredients
- Natural Positioning Benefits from Healthy Reputation
- Meal Enhancements and Toppers Focus on Health Benefits
- Functional Treats Provide Added Benefits
- Pet Treats As Pet Health Products
- New Functional Treats Products Boast Superfoods, Address Specific Conditions
- Dental Treats and Chews
CHAPTER 4: NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS IN NON-FOOD PET SUPPLIES
- Pandemic Recovery Relies on Health and Wellness Products
- PET MEDICATIONS
- Pet Medications Not Spared Substantial Headwinds
- Pet Owners Struggle with Pet Medications Costs
- Why Some Pet Owners Don't Use Pet Medications
- Pet Owner Education May Encourage Parasiticide Usage
- Pet Pharmacies, 2024 (percent of Rx pet medication purchasers)
- Tractor Supply Extends Online Pet Medications Market Reach
- Better Choice Expands Into Online Pet Medications
- PET SUPPLEMENTS
- Pet Supplements the Hero of Non-Food Supplies Growth
- Pet Supplements' Health and Wellness Role Drives Sales Growth Pet Supplements Spending Changes
- Pet Owner Interest in CBD Supplements Levels Off Pet CBD Sales at $200 Million
- CBD Pet Supplements Still Awaiting FDA/AAFCO Approval
- Knowledge Gap a Prime Opportunity
- Condition-Specific Pet Supplements
- New Product Trends in Pet Supplements
- PET DENTAL HEALTH PRODUCTS
- Beyond Dental Chews and Treats
- Dog-Owning Households More Likely to Purchase Pet Dental Products
- Pet Health, Breath Top Reasons for Purchasing Dental/Oral Health Products
- CAT LITTER
- Marketing Litter Along Health and Wellness Lines
- Cat Elimination Habits Can Lead to Relinquishment
- Litter's Role in Health and Wellness
- Health Monitoring and Special Needs Litter
- DURABLE PET PRODUCTS
- Economic Headwinds Hamper Growth
- Playtime with Toys Encourages Physical and Mental Activity
- Collars/Leashes/Harnesses in Demand for Pets on the Go
- Outdoor Gear Encourages Healthy Behaviors
CHAPTER 5: VETERINARY SERVICES CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS THE MARKET FOR VETERINARY SERVICES
- Veterinarian Influence on Pet Care
- Overview of Veterinary Service Providers
- Industry Consolidation
- M&A Activity Strong in Vet Market in 2024
- Walmart Opens Branded In-Store Veterinary Clinics
- Chewy Tests Vet Clinic Market
- PetIQ Closes Clinics
- TRENDS IN VETERINARY USAGE
- Usage Rates Are Down
- Vet Services Customer Base
- Dog/Cat Owner Share of Client Base
- Patterns for Regular/Check-Up vs. Urgent/Emergency Care Visits
- Cats, 2024 (percent of dog/cat veterinary service users in last 12 months)
- Use of Vet Services by Income
- Vet Care Spending Per Client Household
- Usage Patterns by Service Provider Type
- Overall and by Generational Cohort, 2024 (percent of veterinary customers)
- Telehealth Trends
- Market Prospects for Traditional Vet Practices in Overall Medical Industry Context
CHAPTER 6: NON-MEDICAL PET SERVICES CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS IN NON-MEDICAL SERVICES
- Pet Wellness and Pet Services
- Overall, Dog Owners, and Cat Owners, 2024 (percent)
- Health and Wellness Focus Provides Opportunities in Pet Services Market
- Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues
- Sectors, 2024P (in millions of dollars and percent)
- PET INSURANCE
- Pet Insurance as Top Performer
- Pet Insurance Usage Rates
- MRI-Simmons Data on Pet Insurance/Wellness Plans
- High Cost of Veterinary Care a Key Driver
- Cats Outrunning Dogs as New Pet Insurance Clients
- Premiums Soaring
- Penetration Remains Stubbornly Low
- PAW Act Could Make Vet Care and Pet Insurance More Affordable
- Industry Participants
- Retailers Continue to Seek Representation
- PET WALKING, SITTING, DAYCARE, AND BOARDING
- Pet Owners Want Care, Companionship for Pets
- The Home Work Factor to Walking, Sitting, and Daycare
- Able to Work from Home, April 2020 - July 2024 Pet Services Providers Position Around Health and Wellness
- Dogtopia
- Central Bark
- Dogdrop
- PET GROOMING
- Grooming Faces Market Headwinds
- DIY Dog Grooming
- END OF LIFE AND BEREAVEMENT SERVICES
- Services Help Pet Owners in Times of Need, Grief
