Business Headline Launches Its YouTube Channel BH News in Hindi For Indian Audience

Business Headline launches BH News YouTube channel, debuting with Delhi Elections 2025 coverage.

BH News nears 1,000 subscribers, surpasses 3,000 views in a short time.

Founder Aryan Jakhar thanks India for supporting BH English, BH Hindi, and BH News.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Headline (BH) has officially launched its first-ever YouTube channel for Hindi audiences, BH News, at a crucial time—covering "People’s Opinion on the Upcoming Delhi Elections 2025" as its debut video. This milestone marks an expansion of BH’s commitment to delivering impactful news content in Hindi.

Since its launch, BH News has gained rapid traction and is on the verge of crossing 1,000 subscribers, with over 3,000 views recorded in a short period. This achievement reflects the growing demand for high-quality Hindi news content in India.

The launch of the BH News YouTube channel follows the successful introduction of the Business Headline Hindi news portal in November 2024, which was designed to serve Indian audiences with news on general interest, politics, entertainment, sports, businesses, and markets. This expansion builds on the foundation of Business Headline, which was originally launched in January 2023 to focus on business, markets, and startups in English.

Aryan Jakhar, Founder of Business Headline, expressed his gratitude, saying:

"We sincerely appreciate the unwavering support and trust from the people of India in Business Headline, Business Headline Hindi, and now BH News on YouTube. Our mission remains to deliver impactful and relevant news that truly connects with our audience. We are also planning to release our official app for Indian audiences, allowing them to receive real-time news updates directly on their phones without having to visit the website every time."

With this expansion, BH is strengthening its presence in the Indian news landscape, ensuring Hindi-speaking audiences receive timely and engaging content across multiple platforms.

Subscribe to BH News on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@business.headline



