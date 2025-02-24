Bitget Announces Pre-Market Trading for Memhash (MEMHASH)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced Memhash (MEMHASH) to its pre-market trading platform, allowing users to engage in MEMHASH transactions ahead of its official spot market debut.

Bitget's pre-market trading platform serves as an over-the-counter marketplace, enabling buyers and sellers to negotiate and execute trades for new tokens before their official listing. This setup allows participants to secure potential liquidity and agree on delivery terms in advance. Sellers are not required to possess the new tokens at the time of the transaction but must ensure delivery by the agreed-upon date to avoid penalties.

Memhash is a Telegram mini-game offering rewards through a mining process, allowing users to immediately start earning with a single button in the mini-app on their devices. It combines the simplicity of gaming with the technical sophistication of blockchain, introducing the same Hashcash mechanism as Bitcoin to provide rewards. Thousands of miners' devices run simultaneously, providing massive computing power during the game. 600,000+ active users contributed computing power with at least one device during the first season, which makes Memhash one of the largest DePIN projects in the world by active user count.

Bitget has become the go-to platform for crypto enthusiasts, offering an extensive range of over 800 coins and 900 trading pairs. Since its introduction in April 2024, Bitget's pre-market platform has facilitated early access to over 150 high-profile projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC), providing a unique opportunity for investors to engage with emerging tokens at an early stage. These initiatives have consistently aligned with Bitget's focus on supporting the growth of blockchain ecosystems, enabling users to engage with innovative projects across Ethereum, Solana, Base, TON, and other leading platforms.

For more information and to participate in the pre-market trading of Memhash (MEMHASH) users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Contact

Simran Alphonso

media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7eb634c-142a-440d-979f-8f479297b321