Hyperscale Data Engages Northland Capital Markets to Explore Strategic Options for Michigan Data Center

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data” or the “Company”), today announced that it has engaged Northland Capital Markets (“Northland”) to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives for its Michigan Data Center (“Michigan Facility”). This engagement underscores the Company’s commitment to unlocking value for stockholders as it explores various pathways, including raising debt or equity for expansion, or forming joint ventures.

Northland brings extensive expertise in the data center sector, having successfully advised on over $6 billion of high-performance computing data center related transactions within the last 12 months, with particular emphasis on assisting bitcoin mining focused clients in their transition to high-performance computing related data centers. Stockholders are encouraged to review Northland’s corporate website which displays their recently completed transactions.

William B. Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data, commented, “We are excited to partner with Northland, a highly respected investment bank with deep industry expertise. We are confident in its ability to help us evaluate and execute the best path forward for our Michigan Facility, which sits on 34.5 acres and currently has approximately 30 megawatts of available power and has reached an agreement in principle with the local utility enabling Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to increase its power capacity to approximately 300 megawatts. As we continue our transition into a pure-play data center business, we are considering all strategic options to maximize stockholder value—whether through development, monetization, or strategic partnerships. We look forward to exploring multiple opportunities that align with our long-term growth strategy.”

Hyperscale Data will provide further updates as the process advances.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov .

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

