Head Mounted Display Market Research 2023-2024 & 2030: Beyond Gaming, HMDs Transform Healthcare, Education, and Military Training

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head Mounted Display Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global head-mounted display market size was US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is likely to grow at a dynamic CAGR of 39.2% in the long run to reach US$ 26.0 billion in 2030.



The Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market is rapidly growing, driven by advancements in technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). These wearable devices are designed to provide immersive visual experiences that are no longer limited to just gaming a they're marking applications in healthcare, education, and even military training.

As more people seek interactive and engaging ways to learn, play, and work, HMDs are becoming increasingly popular. Based on the type of device, these HMDs are available in the market as discrete HMDs, integrated HMDs, and slide-on HMDs. With innovations like sharper displays, more comfortable designs, and seamless integration with our everyday gadgets, the market is on a steady rise, with the potential to transform both personal and professional spaces.

Market Drivers

The Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market is growing due to rising demand for immersive experiences in gaming, entertainment, and virtual reality. Technological advancements, including better display resolution, improved ergonomics, and seamless smartphone and computer integration are driving this growth. HMDs are also increasingly used in healthcare, education, and military training. As industries seek more interactive and engaging solutions, the demand for HMDs continues to expand.

Recent Market Partnerships, Agreements, JVs, and Acquisitions:



A huge number of strategic alliances including M&As, JVs, etc. have been performed over the past few years:

In 2024, Sony and Siemens partnered to develop a state-of-the-art head-mounted display aimed at revolutionizing industrial training and remote assistance to enable immersive engineering with a new spatial content creation system designed with and for Siemens Xcelerator.

In April 2023, Meta entered into a partnership with Lenovo, Asus, and Microsoft to bring new VR headsets powered by Meta's Quest operating system to the market and to expand the reach of Meta's VR ecosystem by integrating Quest's software into hardware produced by other leading tech companies.

Component Trends

Processors & memory is expected to remain dominant, whereas sensors to be the fastest-growing component type in the market during the forecast period.

The head-mounted display market is segmented into processors & memory, displays, lenses, sensors, controllers, cameras, cases & connectors, and others.

Processors & memory components are expected to remain dominant due to their higher demand for realistic experiences with better refresh rates.

Sensors, processors, & memory are poised to grow due to growing demand for better processors, storage, and more accurate and responsive sensors.

The growing demand for better sensors including gyroscopes, accelerometers, and magnetometers offers lucrative opportunities as these sensors track head movements accurately and make real-time adjustments to the displayed content, creating a realistic and immersive experience for users.

By Type

Discrete HMD is expected to remain dominant whereas integrated HMD is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into slide-on HMD, integrated HMD, and discrete HMD.

Discrete HMDs are expected to remain the dominant type in the market. They offer superior visual quality, fewer connectivity issues, wired connection, comfort, and precise motion tracking to enhance the user experience.

Discrete HMDs generally provide better performance, including higher resolution, better refresh rates, and more immersive experiences, compared to slide-on HMDs, which are limited by smartphone capabilities.

Integrated HMDs are becoming popular in aerospace & defense, healthcare, and automotive industries, especially for training and simulation purposes.

End-Use Trends

Consumer segment dominated the market while the commercial segment is likely to become the dominant end-use driven by its fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into consumer, commercial, engineering & design, healthcare, aerospace & defense, education, and others

The gaming industry relies heavily on VR headsets for immersive experiences.

The growing popularity of virtual and augmented reality in various industries is driving the demand for HMDs in both consumer and commercial markets.

Commercial end-use is experiencing rapid growth in the head-mounted display (HMD) market due to the increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) in retail, marketing, workplace training, remote collaboration, and maintenance.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for head-mounted display during the forecast period.

In China, Japan, and South Korea, video games and esports are extremely popular where China has the largest gaming market globally, Japan is known for its rich gaming history and iconic franchises, and South Korea has a particularly strong esports scene making the Asia-Pacific region a dominant force in the gaming industry overall.

The region's rapid urbanization, rising incomes, and technological advancements have increased consumer access to HMDs, leading to widespread adoption in both consumer and commercial segments.

Asia-Pacific is a key hub for consumer electronics production and consumption due to increasing per capita income, strong economic growth, and access to low-cost labor.

Key Players

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of less than 50 players across the globe. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the head-mounted display market.

Here is the list of the Top Players (Based on Dominance)

Meta (Oculus)

Sony Group Corporation

PICO Immersive Pte. Ltd. (ByteDance)

NAUE GmbH & Co.

DPVR

XREAL, Inc.

Scope of the Report

By Components

Processors and Memory

Displays

Lenses

Sensors

Controllers

Cameras

Cases and Connectors

By Type

Slide-on HMD

Integrated HMD

Discrete HMD

By End-Use

Consumer

Commercial

Engineering & Design

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fwjhz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.