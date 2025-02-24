Skye Bioscience to Participate in SXSW Session on Obesity

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, is pleased to announce the participation of Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, in a South by Southwest panel session exploring the future of obesity management beyond GLP-1 drugs.
SXSW Conference Panel Session: "Weighing in on Weight Loss Medicine"
- Focus: The
- Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
- Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM CT
- Location: Austin, TX
SXSW is renowned for converging technology, film, music, education, and culture. Known for fostering innovation and collaboration, SXSW provides a global platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and visionaries to share insights, explore emerging trends, and drive meaningful conversations. Its dedicated tracks on health and medtech spotlight groundbreaking advancements and transformative ideas shaping the future of life sciences.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
