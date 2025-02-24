OTC Markets Group Welcomes Anaergia Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG; OTCQX: ANRGF), a company that develops renewable energy from biogas through advanced anaerobic digestion of organic residues, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Anaergia Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Anaergia Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ANRGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Being traded on the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for Anaergia," stated Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “With a presence spanning five continents and executive offices in California, trading on OTCQX not only enhances our international appeal to investors but also underscores our global presence as the technology leader in our industry," added Mr. Onn.

About Anaergia Inc.

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

