Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: BNPL Payments to Grow by 14.2% to Reach $7.64 Billion this Year - Investment Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italian Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector is set to achieve considerable growth, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 14.2% culminating in a market size of US$7.64 billion by 2025. This upward progress is anchored in the robust expansion period from 2021 to 2024, where the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) stood at a notable 23.3%. The positive outlook is sustained by projections of a 10.2% CAGR from 2025 through 2030, predicting the BNPL market size to further escalate from a 2024 value of USD 6.70 billion to an estimated USD 12.41 billion by the end of the decade.

Sector Analysis and Demographics



With an intensive, data-centric approach, the latest report offers a penetrating analysis of the BNPL landscape in Italy, shedding light on both opportunities and associated risks across various retail categories. The market is broken down by business models, sales channels, and distribution models, providing a detailed understanding of market dynamics. This includes an evaluation of end-use sectors, offering comprehensive insights into transaction value, market size forecast, and market share statistics.

Consumer Behavior and Operational Metrics



The report dives deep into consumer behaviors and retail spending, presenting an array of operational Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as active consumer base and bad debt. The elucidation of consumer attitudes, coupled with demographic segmentation such as age, income, and gender distribution provides a window into the market's core driving forces.

Market Share and Competitive Analysis



In the evolving marketplace, understanding the BNPL competitive landscape in Italy is essential for strategic positioning. Insights garnered from the analysis of key players and market share within this sector enable stakeholders to craft informed strategies, aimed at capturing and expanding market presence.

Strategic Implications



The thorough examination of the BNPL market offers strategic perspectives on both current trends as well as forecasted developments. Business decision-makers can leverage this intelligence to identify growth opportunities, refine targeting strategies, and align with the key consumer trends shaping the future of retail finance. In conclusion, Italy's BNPL market embodies a vibrant and growing sector, supported by consumer enthusiasm and strategic innovation, poising the industry for significant expansion in the near future.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Italy



Scope

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Klarna

Afterpay

PayPal

Scalapay

Cofidis

Younited Credit

Italy BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Italy BNPL by Purpose

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

Italy BNPL by Business Model

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Italy BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Italy BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces



Italy BNPL Analysis by Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Italy Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Monthly Expense Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mlbad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment