Elemental Machines and eLabNext Partner to Launch Free Add-on to Monitor and Record Environmental Laboratory Data

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemental Machines and eLabNext announced today that the Elemental Machines’ Connector add-on will now be available for free in the eLabMarketplace, eLabNext’s application library for extending and personalizing the functionality of their Digital Lab Platform. The Elemental Machines’ Connector supports wireless Elemental Machine sensors, which can monitor and record real-time data on temperature, humidity, and other environmental factors, allowing labs to respond instantly to temperature deviations among storage devices with customizable cellular alerts.

“We are proud to continue partnering with eLabNext and serving customers worldwide,” says Ed Seguine, CEO of Elemental Machines. “With the launch of our new Elemental Machines’ Connector add-on, we’re showcasing our long-term vision and commitment to this partnership. This release not only supports our existing customers but offers new customers the chance to experience the value of the integration. By merging insights from Elemental Machines with eLabNext, users can gain a deeper, more sophisticated understanding of samples before and during scientific processes.”

The integration also gives users full visibility into equipment status and sample storage, driving informed decision-making, better resource management, greater reproducibility and compliance, and enhanced lab workflows. The Elemental Machines’ Connector automatically captures, documents, and provides access to data through cellular networks on a variety of environmental factors for audits and reviews to improve experimental accuracy.

“Centralizing lab data is one of the core missions of our Digital Lab Platform,” explains Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “The Elemental Machines’ Connector opens up eLabNext software to collect environmental data generated by lab equipment, giving users easy access to all temperature readings, including the duration and magnitude of deviations. Whether you are doing clinical work, R&D, diagnostics, or long-term biobanking, it is important to have insight into sample integrity, which generates terabytes of data using a range of equipment. This integration allows users to collect historical data on temperature deviations across the entire sample journey through the lab, giving them more confidence in their sample data.”

The Element-T sensors are capable of continuously monitoring and transmitting temperature data from freezers, refrigerators, and lab spaces. Download the Elemental Machines' Connector for eLabNext from the eLabMarketplace and start integrating real-time data into your lab operations today.

About eLabNext:

eLabNext is a Digital Lab Platform (DLP) that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) , Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) , sample tracking , inventory management , protocol management , and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes. In January of 2025, eLabNext announced it has merged with SciShield , a leading digital EHS solution provider, to create SciSure , a visionary new platform that integrates health and safety, laboratory operations, and research into a centralized Scientific Management Platform (SMP).

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com .

About Elemental Machines:

Elemental Machines’ Intelligent Operations Platform leverages the best of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and custom hardware/software solutions, delivering actionable insights to operators in life sciences, biopharma labs, biobanks, analytical labs, and manufacturing facilities. By connecting the physical and digital worlds, the platform simplifies, optimizes, and augments operations. Leaders in science, facilities, and technology trust Elemental Machines’ ecosystem for insights that accelerate innovation, predict outcomes, and shift from reactive to proactive management. With scalable solutions from incubator to enterprise, custom integrations to fit each operation’s unique needs, and a wide ecosystem of partnerships, Elemental Machines ensures operational excellence and the future-proofing of lab and manufacturing processes.