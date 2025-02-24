Edge AI Hardware Market Research Report 2025-2030 - Increasing Use in Autonomous Vehicles for Real-Time Navigation and Object Detection Spurs Market Growth, Rising at 17.6% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI Hardware - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Edge AI Hardware was sized at 2.3 Billion Units in 2024 and is projected to reach 6 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Growth in the edge AI hardware market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, expanding use cases across diverse sectors, and the increasing demand for real-time data processing. Continuous improvements in semiconductor technology have led to more powerful and energy-efficient processors, enabling advanced AI functionalities on compact, low-power edge devices. The rise of IoT and smart devices has fueled demand for edge AI hardware, as industries seek local data processing capabilities to reduce latency, bandwidth usage, and energy consumption.

Consumer expectations for fast, reliable, and private data processing on personal devices are also driving the adoption of edge AI hardware in consumer electronics, from smart home systems to wearable devices. Furthermore, the industrial sector is embracing edge AI hardware for predictive maintenance, quality control, and real-time monitoring, while the automotive sector relies on it to enhance safety and performance in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles.



In healthcare, edge AI hardware enables the secure, real-time analysis of patient data on medical devices, which aligns with regulatory compliance and privacy concerns. Additionally, the advent of 5G networks has opened new opportunities for edge AI hardware in telecommunications, supporting low-latency applications in VR, AR, and mobile gaming. Smart city initiatives are also promoting the use of edge AI for real-time data processing in urban infrastructure, such as traffic management, surveillance, and environmental monitoring.

As more sectors recognize the value of processing data at the edge for faster, more efficient operations, the edge AI hardware market is poised for sustained growth, driven by a combination of innovation in AI processing technology and the expanding scope of real-time applications across industries.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the CPU Processors segment, which is expected to reach 2.1 Billion Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.8%. The GPU Processors segment is also set to grow at 16.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 635 Million Units in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.7% CAGR to reach 912.8 Million Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Processing at the Edge Drives Adoption of High-Performance Edge AI Hardware Solutions

Expansion of Industrial Automation and IoT Fuels Demand for Edge AI Hardware in Smart Factories and Manufacturing

Increasing Use of Edge AI Hardware in Autonomous Vehicles for Real-Time Navigation and Object Detection Supports Market Growth

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Enhance Processing Capabilities and Efficiency of Edge AI Hardware

Rising Focus on Reducing Latency in IoT Applications Drives Demand for Edge AI Hardware with Fast Data Processing

Growing Deployment of Edge AI Hardware in Smart Cities for Traffic Management, Surveillance, and Environmental Monitoring

Increasing Use of Edge AI Hardware in Healthcare for Real-Time Patient Monitoring and Diagnostic Imaging Expands Market

Focus on Energy Efficiency in Edge Devices Supports Development of Low-Power Edge AI Hardware Solutions

Growing Popularity of Wearable and Portable Edge AI Devices Fuels Market for Compact, High-Performance Hardware

Expansion of Edge AI Hardware in Retail for Customer Insights, Inventory Management, and Automated Checkouts

Rising Adoption of Edge AI Hardware in Agriculture for Precision Farming and Real-Time Crop Monitoring

Growing Demand for Enhanced Security in Financial and Retail Sectors Drives Adoption of Edge AI Hardware for Fraud Detection

Increasing Adoption of Edge AI Hardware in Telecommunications for Network Optimization and Infrastructure Management

Growing Application of Edge AI Hardware in Robotics for Autonomous Navigation and Real-Time Decision-Making

