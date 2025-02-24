Global Weight Management Market to Reach USD 896.5 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global weight management market is poised for significant expansion over the next decade. Valued at approximately USD 427.5 billion in 2025, projections indicate the market will reach USD 896.5 billion by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by increasing health consciousness, rising obesity rates, and advancements in weight management products and service. ​

Request a Sample Report Now to get Premium Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3135303932

Recent developments in pharmaceutical treatments have notably influenced the market. Companies like Eli Lilly are making substantial investments in weight-loss medications, exemplified by their USD 550 million pre-launch inventory for the experimental oral drug orforglipron. This strategic move aims to meet the anticipated high demand upon the drug's expected 2026 release. ​

The surge in demand for weight management solutions has also impacted related sectors. Online pharmacies, for instance, have experienced up to a 300% increase in demand, largely attributed to the popularity of weight-loss medications. This trend underscores the growing consumer inclination towards accessible and effective weight management options.

However, the market faces challenges, including the emergence of unauthorized or unregulated products. In certain regions, the withdrawal of major pharmaceutical brands has led to the proliferation of unverified alternatives, raising concerns about safety and efficacy. This highlights the need for stringent regulatory oversight to ensure consumer protection.

“Growing obesity cases along with increasing health concerns among the baby boomers and Gen-X, the market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.”

The increasing volume of bariatric surgeries and growing adoption of online weight loss & management programs are expected to affect the market positively during the forecast period. As per the Institute of Health Metric and Evaluation, 30% of the world’s population is obese. Obese is one of the major health challenges in developed and developing countries.

The growing popularity of personalized and customized diet plans as per a patient’s health condition is motivating people to opt for diet meals. Supplements such as protein mixes, capsules, tablets, and herbal powders. The ease of availability is anticipated to strengthen the industry growth in the forecast period.

Which Factors are supporting expansion of the Weight Management Market?

The growing prevalence of obesity among the expanding population is expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period. As per the World Obesity Atlas 2022, one billion people globally, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, will be living with obesity by 2030. This significant rise in the number of obese patients is anticipated to drive demand for an efficient weight management system. Further, growing awareness about weight management and obesity among developing nations is expected to drive market growth in the coming period.

The growing prevalence of obesity-related orders such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has generated demand for weight management systems. Thus, players such as Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer Inc., among others are making a significant investments to develop drugs that may help in fighting such health conditions. Novo Nordisk has seven pipeline candidates indicated against obesity, which are at the developing stages.

Rising collaborations of companies with each other are expected to strengthen the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, Currax Pharmaceutical announced the acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition resulted in the addition of Contrave anti-obesity medication to Currax’s product portfolio. In another occurrence, in November 2019, Novo Nordisk collaborated with UNICEF to prevent children from obesity. Such partnerships among players are expected to benefit the industry growth during the forecast period.





What are the Existing Opportunities in the Global Weight Management Market?

The increasing popularity of fitness centers and diet plans among developing nations is expected to offer significant opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. The Gen X population is more likely to consume health clubs, which have also been identified as a potential target audience. Further, aging baby boomers are likely to sign up for health club memberships owing to the prevalence of various long-term ailments such as; diabetes, obesity, and others, which is expected to benefit the industry during the assessment period. Health clubs offer various specialty exercise services, programs, and equipment, which is projected to widen the market size in the coming period. Some examples are Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, LA Fitness Irvine, and MN.

Additionally, the acquisitions among various fitness clubs are projected to soot the weight management market. For instance, in January 2022, Planet Fitness Inc. announced that it had inked an agreement to acquire Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings LLC, the owner, and operator of more than 100 Planet Fitness clubs in the Southeast United States. Such initiatives are anticipated to develop the weight management system and boost the market expansion during the forecast period.

Other factors such as increasing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, like hot yoga studios, metabolic testing equipment, and high altitude training rooms, among others are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities to the weight management market in the forthcoming period.

A Full Report Overview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/weight-management-market

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Projected Market Growth: From USD 427.5 billion in 2025 to USD 896.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.7%. ​

From USD 427.5 billion in 2025 to USD 896.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.7%. ​ Pharmaceutical Investments: Major companies like Eli Lilly are investing heavily in weight-loss drugs, with significant pre-launch inventories. ​

Major companies like Eli Lilly are investing heavily in weight-loss drugs, with significant pre-launch inventories. ​ Rise of Online Pharmacies: Up to a 300% increase in demand, driven by the popularity of weight-loss medications. ​

Up to a 300% increase in demand, driven by the popularity of weight-loss medications. ​ Regulatory Challenges: Emergence of unregulated products in certain regions necessitates stringent oversight.

“The weight management market is undergoing a transformative phase, propelled by technological advancements and heightened health awareness. While the growth trajectory is promising, stakeholders must navigate challenges related to regulation and market saturation. Strategic investments in innovation and adherence to regulatory standards will be pivotal in sustaining long-term growth.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How are government initiatives affecting the weight management market?

Government initiatives play a crucial role in shaping the weight management market by implementing policies and programs aimed at reducing obesity rates and promoting healthier lifestyles. Here are some key ways in which these initiatives are affecting the market:

Public Health Campaigns: Governments are launching campaigns to raise awareness about obesity and the importance of maintaining a healthy weight. These campaigns often provide information on nutrition, exercise, and available resources for weight management, encouraging individuals to adopt healthier behaviors.

Governments are launching campaigns to raise awareness about obesity and the importance of maintaining a healthy weight. These campaigns often provide information on nutrition, exercise, and available resources for weight management, encouraging individuals to adopt healthier behaviors. Funding for Weight Management Programs: Increased funding for public health programs that focus on weight management is essential. For example, initiatives like the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme in the UK aim to provide access to high-impact weight loss services for those at risk, expanding support for individuals seeking to manage their weight effectively.

Increased funding for public health programs that focus on weight management is essential. For example, initiatives like the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme in the UK aim to provide access to high-impact weight loss services for those at risk, expanding support for individuals seeking to manage their weight effectively. Regulatory Measures: Governments are introducing regulations to promote healthier food choices and reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods. This includes mandating calorie labeling on menus in restaurants and cafes, restricting advertising of unhealthy foods, especially to children, and banning promotions on high-fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) products. Such measures encourage consumers to make informed choices and can lead to a shift in purchasing behaviors.

Governments are introducing regulations to promote healthier food choices and reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods. This includes mandating calorie labeling on menus in restaurants and cafes, restricting advertising of unhealthy foods, especially to children, and banning promotions on high-fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) products. Such measures encourage consumers to make informed choices and can lead to a shift in purchasing behaviors. Incentives for Healthier Food Options: Policies that incentivize supermarkets and food manufacturers to offer healthier food options contribute to creating an environment that supports weight management. For instance, mandating nutritional labeling and setting targets for healthier food sales can help guide consumer choices towards more nutritious options.

Policies that incentivize supermarkets and food manufacturers to offer healthier food options contribute to creating an environment that supports weight management. For instance, mandating nutritional labeling and setting targets for healthier food sales can help guide consumer choices towards more nutritious options. Access to Weight-Loss Medications: Expanding access to prescription weight-loss drugs is another government initiative that can significantly impact the market. By making these medications available to more individuals, governments can provide additional support for those struggling with obesity.

Expanding access to prescription weight-loss drugs is another government initiative that can significantly impact the market. By making these medications available to more individuals, governments can provide additional support for those struggling with obesity. Collaboration with Healthcare Providers: Governments are working with healthcare professionals to integrate weight management discussions into routine medical care. This includes training healthcare providers to offer support and referrals to weight management services, thereby increasing accessibility for patients.

Governments are working with healthcare professionals to integrate weight management discussions into routine medical care. This includes training healthcare providers to offer support and referrals to weight management services, thereby increasing accessibility for patients. Focus on Community Resources: Investments in community resources, such as parks and recreational facilities, promote physical activity among populations. Encouraging active lifestyles through improved infrastructure supports overall weight management efforts.



These initiatives collectively enhance the effectiveness of weight management strategies and create a supportive environment for individuals seeking to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. By addressing both prevention and treatment aspects of obesity, government actions significantly influence the growth of the weight management market.

Comprehensive Therapy Area Industry Analysis: Market Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, and Key Trends Across 20+ Countries: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/therapy-area

Component Insights:

Dietary Products: This segment includes meals, beverages, and nutraceuticals designed to aid weight loss. The meals category holds a significant market share, with consumers seeking convenient and effective dietary solutions.

This segment includes meals, beverages, and nutraceuticals designed to aid weight loss. The meals category holds a significant market share, with consumers seeking convenient and effective dietary solutions. Fitness Equipment: Encompasses devices and machines that facilitate physical exercise. The increasing trend of home workouts has boosted demand in this segment. ​

Encompasses devices and machines that facilitate physical exercise. The increasing trend of home workouts has boosted demand in this segment. ​ Surgical Equipment and Services: Pertains to medical devices and procedures aimed at weight reduction, such as bariatric surgeries. Advancements in minimally invasive techniques are making these options more appealing. ​







Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Health Awareness: A global increase in health consciousness is driving demand for weight management solutions. ​

A global increase in health consciousness is driving demand for weight management solutions. ​ Technological Advancements: Integration of AI and wearable technology offers personalized weight management plans. ​

Integration of AI and wearable technology offers personalized weight management plans. ​ Pharmaceutical Innovations: Development of new weight-loss drugs, including oral medications, is expanding treatment options. ​

Development of new weight-loss drugs, including oral medications, is expanding treatment options. ​ Regulatory Environment: Ensuring product safety and efficacy through stringent regulations remains a priority.

Key Players of Weight Management Industry

Nestlé Health Science

Abbott Laboratories

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Peloton Interactive

Medtronic Plc

Fitbit

Others

Weight Management Industry Analysis of Key Segments

By Product type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into dietary products (meal, low-calorie foods and snacks and low-carb and ketogenic diets), drugs and supplements (prescription drugs, herbal and natural supplements and over-the-counter supplements), fitness and wellness products, surgical equipment.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into obesity management, diabetes management, cardiovascular health improvement, post-surgical weight loss maintenance, general fitness and lifestyle enhancement

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, weight loss clinics, homecare, pharmaceuticals and surgical centers.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The weight loss and obesity management market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 12.8% during the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from USD 14,511 million in 2024 to USD 48,396 million by 2034.

The Alzheimer's drugs market is transforming very fast due to new introduction into the therapeutics of disease-modifying agents along with the use of conventional symptomatic treatments.

The global market for atherosclerosis is forecasted to attain USD 47,637.4 million by 2025, expanding at 2.7% CAGR to reach USD 62,180.3 million by 2035.

The global sales for Endometriosis Treatment as anticipated for 2025 was to be valued at USD 3,727.4 million and by 2035 was projected to amount to USD 6,297.2 million.

The BTC is fairly concentrated, wherein the top five companies hold about 59.6% of market share. A few of the major players within the market

The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market is highly concentrated, with the industry leading players comprising AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and Eli Lilly and Company together holding around 50-60% of the market share.

The market size of regulated biologics manufacturing is expected to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 9.0% and will touch USD 2.42 billion by 2025.

The Body Augmentation Fillers Market remains highly concentrated, with Tier 1 players like Allergan, Revance, Galderma, and Sinclair Pharma plc driving industry trends.

Hypoparathyroidism, in the modern era, enjoys a high demand for treatment by virtue of wide prevalence, active drug development strategies, and successful initiatives from huge pharmaceutical companies around the world.

The market for treatments of rare neurological diseases is on the rise due to these advances in orphan drug development, biologics, and targeted therapies.

Large market growth is expected in the treatment market for opioid use disorder in relation to the increase in the addiction of opioids, government initiatives against substance abuse, and investment in medication-assisted treatment.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centres in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube