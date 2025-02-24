Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2030: BNPL Market Expands Beyond E-Commerce, Targeting Underbanked and Physical Retail

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in Brazil is expected to grow by 14.0% on annual basis to reach US$4.66 billion in 2025. The BNPL market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 22.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.08 billion to approximately USD 7.43 billion.



The integration of BNPL services with Pix, Brazil's instant payment system, is reshaping the digital payments landscape by offering seamless and flexible installment options for consumers. This development reduces transaction costs for merchants and enhances accessibility, making BNPL a more attractive payment alternative across e-commerce and offline retail. With fintech players like Addi leading the adoption of interest-free Pix installments, the synergy between BNPL and Pix is expected to accelerate adoption rates. As a result, the convenience of real-time payments combined with installment flexibility will likely drive broader consumer engagement and solidify BNPL's presence in Brazil's financial ecosystem.



Beyond digital integration, BNPL providers are also expanding into physical retail and targeting underbanked consumers. Companies such as Provu and Pagaleve are addressing unmet financial needs by offering installment-based credit to shoppers without traditional banking access. The expansion into offline retail ensures consistent payment options across shopping channels, boosting consumer spending and sales conversions. Simultaneously, BNPL's strong growth in e-commerce, fueled by rising digital transactions and consumer demand for flexible payment solutions, is expected to sustain its momentum. Together, these trends indicate that BNPL in Brazil is evolving into a mainstream financial tool, driving financial inclusion and transforming consumer purchasing behavior.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Brazil's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market



Brazil's BNPL market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by increasing e-commerce penetration, evolving consumer payment preferences, and growing competition among key providers. Established players such as Cleo, ADDI, and DiniePay are expanding their service offerings, while new entrants are intensifying competition through innovation and strategic partnerships. The integration of BNPL with digital payment systems, particularly Pix, is further enhancing accessibility and adoption across various consumer segments. As BNPL expands beyond e-commerce into sectors like healthcare and travel, the market is set for sustained growth, supported by technological advancements and an increasing focus on consumer convenience.



Over the next few years, Brazil's BNPL landscape will continue evolving, with firms investing in artificial intelligence to refine credit assessment and enhance personalization. The competitive intensity is expected to drive further partnerships between BNPL providers and major retailers, strengthening market penetration. Additionally, regulatory developments, including the introduction of sandbox initiatives and the expansion of the open banking framework, will shape the sector's trajectory by fostering innovation while ensuring consumer protection. As competition heightens, mergers and acquisitions may play a crucial role in market consolidation, allowing larger financial institutions and fintech players to scale their BNPL operations and strengthen their position in Brazil's evolving financial ecosystem.

Key Players and New Entrants

Key BNPL providers such as Cleo, ADDI, and DiniePay continue to expand their services, leveraging installment-based solutions to drive consumer adoption.

New entrants are intensifying competition, prompting companies like ADDI and DiniePay to innovate and enhance their offerings to maintain market share.

BNPL providers, including ADDI, are integrating with Brazil's digital payment ecosystem, particularly through Pix, to improve accessibility and streamline transactions.

Integration of BNPL with Pix Payment System

BNPL providers in Brazil are increasingly integrating their services with the country's instant payment system, Pix. This integration allows consumers to make purchases and pay in installments using Pix, enhancing payment flexibility. For instance, fintech firms like Addi have started offering interest-free Pix installments for e-commerce purchases.

The widespread adoption of Pix, launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in November 2022, has transformed the digital payments landscape. Its real-time transaction capability and growing user base make it an attractive platform for BNPL services. Additionally, the introduction of features like Guaranteed Pix, which allows for installment payments, aligns seamlessly with BNPL offerings.

The integration of BNPL with Pix is expected to accelerate BNPL transaction volumes, as it lowers transaction costs for merchants and offers consumers greater payment flexibility. This synergy is likely to drive broader adoption of BNPL services across both online and offline retail sectors in Brazil.

Expansion of BNPL Services into Offline Retail

BNPL providers are extending their services beyond e-commerce into physical retail stores. For example, Brazilian fintech Provu has launched a digital credit point-of-sale (POS) system for brick-and-mortar retailers, enabling customers to make in-store purchases with installment payment options.

As pandemic restrictions have eased, consumers are returning to physical stores, prompting BNPL providers to capture this market segment. The existing consumer familiarity with installment payments in Brazil makes the offline expansion a natural progression for BNPL services.

The presence of BNPL options in physical retail is expected to grow, providing consumers with consistent payment flexibility across shopping channels. This expansion will likely increase consumer spending and drive higher sales conversions for retailers.

Targeting the Underbanked Population

BNPL services are focusing on Brazil's underbanked consumers who lack access to traditional credit products. Fintech companies like Pagaleve are offering installment payment solutions to individuals outside the formal banking system, aiming to enhance financial inclusion.

A significant portion of Brazil's population remains underbanked due to factors such as informal employment and high banking fees. BNPL providers see an opportunity to fill this credit gap by offering accessible and flexible payment options without the need for credit cards.

By catering to the underbanked, BNPL services are expected to broaden their customer base and promote financial inclusion. This approach will likely lead to increased adoption of BNPL solutions, contributing to the overall growth of the sector in Brazil.

Growth of BNPL in E-commerce

The BNPL market in Brazil is experiencing significant growth within the e-commerce sector, driven by increasing consumer demand for flexible payment options. Providers are forming strategic partnerships with online retailers to integrate BNPL services at checkout, enhancing the overall shopping experience. For instance, fintech company ADDI has collaborated with various e-commerce platforms to offer interest-free installment payments through Pix, making it easier for consumers to split their purchases into manageable payments.

The surge in e-commerce activity, accelerated by the pandemic, has fueled the need for alternative credit solutions, as many consumers seek ways to manage their finances without relying on traditional credit cards. BNPL services address this need by offering a streamlined, low-barrier alternative. As a result, the adoption of BNPL in e-commerce is expected to continue growing, with more retailers integrating these solutions to attract and retain customers. This trend will likely lead to increased transaction volumes and sustained expansion of BNPL in Brazil's digital retail landscape.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In recent months, the Brazilian BNPL sector has witnessed significant product launches and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding service offerings and market reach. For instance, firms like ADDI have started offering interest-free Pix installments for e-commerce purchases, leveraging the integration of BNPL schemes into the Pix platform to drive transaction volume.

Anticipated Competitive Dynamics

Leading BNPL providers such as ADDI and DiniePay are expected to broaden their service portfolios, targeting underserved regions and expanding beyond traditional retail into sectors such as healthcare and travel.

Firms like Provu are investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning to refine credit risk evaluation, enabling more personalized and responsible lending solutions.

BNPL providers are likely to forge partnerships with major retailers and e-commerce platforms. For instance, ADDI's integration with Pix is expected to strengthen its foothold in Brazil's digital payment landscape, while collaborations with merchants will enhance BNPL accessibility.

As competition intensifies, mergers and acquisitions may emerge as a strategic move for companies seeking scale and efficiency. Larger fintech firms and traditional financial institutions may acquire BNPL startups to expand their service offerings and customer base.

Regulatory Changes

The Central Bank of Brazil has introduced regulatory sandbox initiatives to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection.

Open Banking Framework Expansion: The expansion of the open banking framework aims to democratize financial data, allowing consumers greater control and fostering competition among financial service providers.

These regulatory changes are designed to promote innovation, enhance consumer protection, and ensure the stability of the financial system as the BNPL market continues to evolve.

