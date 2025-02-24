Trends Shaping the $99.3 Bn Spare Parts Logistics Industry, 2025-2030 - AI and Machine Learning Optimize Inventory Levels and Reduce Waste

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spare Parts Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Spare Parts Logistics was valued at US$79.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$99.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What Market Trends are Driving the Demand for Spare Parts Logistics?



Several key market trends are driving the demand for spare parts logistics, including the increasing complexity of global supply chains, the growing emphasis on preventive maintenance, and the rise of e-commerce in B2B sectors. As supply chains become more globalized, companies are facing greater challenges in managing the timely delivery of spare parts across different regions and markets. This is driving the need for more sophisticated logistics solutions that can handle the complexities of international trade.

The growing focus on preventive maintenance, particularly in industries where equipment downtime can have significant financial impacts, is also boosting demand for spare parts logistics. Companies are increasingly investing in systems that can predict when parts will need to be replaced and ensure they are available when needed. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce in B2B sectors is transforming how spare parts are ordered and delivered, with companies seeking faster and more efficient logistics solutions to meet the expectations of their customers.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Spare Parts Logistics market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Ocean Freight Logistics, Air Freight Logistics, Inland Freight Logistics); End-Use (Automotive End-Use, Electronics End-Use, Industrial End-Use, Aerospace End-Use, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Spare Parts Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Global Manufacturing Output Fuels Demand for Efficient Spare Parts Logistics

Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Streamline Spare Parts Production and Supply

JIT Inventory Practices Transform Spare Parts Logistics in Automotive Sector

Impact of Electric Vehicles on Spare Parts Logistics and Inventory Management

Aerospace Industry Requirements for Precision and Reliability Shape Logistics Models

AI and Machine Learning Optimize Inventory Levels and Reduce Waste

Growing Demand for Aftermarket Services Bolsters Spare Parts Logistics

