Singular Highlights Key G4X™ Launch Milestones and Showcases Groundbreaking 3D Spatial Multiomic Performance at AGBT

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., an innovator in high-throughput spatial multiomics technologies designed to advance precision medicine, today announced key development milestones for its G4X™ Spatial Sequencer at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference in Marco Island, Florida.

G4X Early Access Program Ongoing and Broader Availability on Track

The G4X Early Access Program is currently underway at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, providing valuable feedback highlighting the platform’s real-world potential.

“As the first early access site, we’ve had the chance to appreciate the impact of the very high throughput of the G4X, along with its ability to generate high-quality data across multiple sample types, right from the start,” said Dr. Ioannis Vlachos, Director of the Spatial Technologies Unit ( www.spatialtechnology.org ) at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Associate Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School. “The system’s higher throughput is squarely aligned with current needs of the spatial biology field, where increased sample volumes and lower turnaround times can enable larger studies, adoption into translational or clinical trial settings, as well as higher return-of-investment and reduced costs for researchers and core facilities.”

“We’re excited to have the G4X in our lab, and the data we’ve seen so far is promising for our work with the Human Tumor Atlas Network,” said Dr. Tae Hwang, Founding Director of the Molecular Artificial Intelligence Initiatives at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The reproducibility, speed, and cost-efficiency allow us to scale 3D spatial analyses in larger retrospective clinical cohorts. Integrating the high-throughput spatial multimodal analysis of samples on G4X with AI can provide us critical insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic biomarkers, ultimately advancing patient care.”

Singular plans to expand its early access program to a few more sites in Q2. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the G4X are now open, and initial shipments are on track for June 2025. Researchers wishing to start generating multiomic data can use Singular’s technology access services in the meantime.

“The G4X data we received back from Singular on our head and neck cancer sample cohort was highly informative,” remarked Dr. Shanye Yin, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Director of the Pathology Single-Cell Core Laboratory. “Integrating transcript, protein, and fH&E data allowed us to identify cell populations and complex tumor-immune interactions with single-cell precision. Additionally, the system's robustness is confirmed as the results are fully validated by other multi-plex imaging platforms.”

Exceptional Multiomic Performance and 3D Reconstruction Showcased

At AGBT, Singular Genomics presented data demonstrating the G4X platform’s robust integrated multiomic performance. Immune-oncology-focused lung, kidney, colon, and breast panels showed high sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility in FFPE samples, providing comprehensive spatial insights into cancerous and healthy tissues.

Building on these data, Singular showcased advanced 3D multi-omic reconstruction and niche detection from 10 serial renal cell carcinoma FFPE sections, over 6.2 million cells, and 438 million transcripts—all from a single G4X flow cell.

“The high throughput on the G4X ensures exceptional consistency across FFPE samples, while simultaneously measuring transcripts, proteins, and fH&E within the same sample provides strong reproducibility across modalities. This unique combination makes 3D reconstruction surprisingly straightforward,” said Michael Lawson, Director, R&D at Singular Genomics. “Analyzing tissues in a higher dimension facilitates advanced spatial neighborhood analyses of immune-tumor interactions, something we believe will translate into more robust biomarker identification.”

Additional Highlights

Direct Sequencing in Tissues: Singular advanced its proprietary Direct-Seq technology, enabling the sequencing of variable regions within cells in tissue. During AGBT, the company demonstrated accurate T- and B-cell receptor sequencing in FFPE tonsil samples.

Singular advanced its proprietary technology, enabling the sequencing of variable regions within cells in tissue. During AGBT, the company demonstrated accurate T- and B-cell receptor sequencing in FFPE tonsil samples. Data Availability: Researchers can access raw and demo datasets from Singular’s multi-tissue performance studies to explore the platform’s capabilities and validate real-world spatial data.

About Singular

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4® Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In addition, the Company is currently developing the G4X™ Spatial Sequencer, which will leverage its proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in situ readout for transcriptomics, proteomics and fluorescent H&E in tissue, with spatial context and on the same platform as the G4. Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.

