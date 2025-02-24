Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Tuesday, February 25

Kissimmee, FL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGH), an owner and operator of daily fee golf country clubs in the state of Florida, today announced that the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Mr. ChiPing Cheung, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the Company's management team to ring the closing bell in celebration of the Company's successful initial public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

"We are honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell as we mark this significant milestone in Aureus Greenway's history," said Mr. ChiPing Cheung. "Since acquiring our golf properties in 2014, we have transformed them into premier daily fee golf destinations in the greater Orlando region. This celebration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional golfing experiences while creating value for our shareholders."

The Company owns and operates two public golf country clubs in Florida - the Kissimmee Bay Country Club and the Remington Golf Club - featuring over 289 acres of recreational property, including two golf courses with more than 13,000 yards of combined fairways. Located in the heart of Central Florida's tourism corridor, both properties offer accessible, high-quality golf experiences complemented by full-service clubhouses, aquatic golf ranges, and professional instruction.

The bell ringing ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. A live webcast of the ceremony will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. owns and operates daily fee golf country clubs in the state of Florida that are designed to appeal to a wide-ranging population. The combination of our strategic locations and approachable golf-courses attracts both local and tourist demographics, allowing us to offer a variety of golf experiences while capturing a broad share of discretionary leisure spending. For more information, please visit our website at www.aureusgreenway.com.

