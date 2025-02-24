Refined Energy Corp Engages TerraLogic Exploration to Advance Basin and Milner Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU | OTC: RRUUF | FRA: CWA0) ("Refined” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged TerraLogic Exploration Inc. (“TerraLogic”) to review and analyze data on the Basin and Milner Properties in Saskatchewan. TerraLogic will prepare a proposal for summer work programs on each property. Refined has the option to acquire 100% of each of the properties as described in the news release of August 7, 2024.

The Basin and Milner Properties

The Basin Property is prospective for unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization, while at the Milner Property the focus is on the outcropping pegmatite and structurally related mineralization. The Basin Property is in close proximity to Highway 905 and lies in the northeastern part of the Athabasca Basin. Historical exploration has identified radioactive anomalies associated with linear and conductive features. The Milner Property is located approximately 5 kilometres west of Missinipe and Highway 102, and 60 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Previous work has identified uranium mineralization at multiple locations.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “We believe the Basin and Milner properties are underexplored and are a positive complement to our flagship Dufferin Project, where we are planning a drill program. The Basin and Milner properties demonstrate our commitment to acquiring attractive exploration opportunities for the Company. These acquisitions further the Company’s strategy of developing a robust uranium-focused portfolio in the Athabasca Basin region, which is renowned for its high-grade uranium deposits and storied history of exploration, discovery, and development.”

Qualified person

Michelle McKeough, PGeo, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Dufferin Project in the Athabasca Basin is the flagship project of Refined and a drill program is planned for 2025. Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

