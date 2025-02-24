KnowBe4 Secures Leadership Position in Frost Radar™: Human Risk Management, 2024 Report

TAMPA BAY, FL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management (HRM), today announced that it has been named by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Human Risk Management, 2024 report. This recognition reinforces KnowBe4’s reputation as an innovative and influential force in the HRM industry.

Analyzing 80 global industry participants, Frost & Sullivan selected 15 benchmark vendors for the Frost Radar™ report based on performance and innovation. KnowBe4 stood out for its focus on human behavior, investment in redefining adaptive training and cybersecurity awareness, and diverse content library.

In addition, KnowBe4 was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for:

AI-powered adaptive phishing simulations

Behavioral security coaching with SecurityCoach

Comprehensive human risk scoring

PhishER Plus for threat identification and remediation

Security awareness training content

“Our recognition as the Leader in the Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™ report is an incredible validation of KnowBe4’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the HRM industry," said Perry Carpenter, chief human risk management strategist at KnowBe4. "Achieving a top position underscores the impact of our AI-driven, ‘best-of-suite’ platform. By creating an adaptive defense layer that strengthens user behavior and anticipates emerging cybersecurity threats, we empower organizations to stay one step ahead. Innovation remains at the core of what we do, and we continue to expand our platform with personalized, actionable, and regionally relevant offerings that address both individual and organizational needs.”

According to Frost & Sullivan, the HRM market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the need to address cybersecurity threats, employee well-being, and regulatory compliance. They note key drivers of this expansion include the rise of hybrid work, increasing cyber threats, and a focus on employee engagement. Emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics enable proactive risk identification, redefining HRM with predictive and seamless user experiences. As a result of this influx, a number of new vendors have entered the scene, offering diverse innovations that address the evolving needs and risks of a modern workplace.

Frost & Sullivan analyzed 80 global industry players and selected 15 top vendors for its Frost Radar™ analysis, using Growth and Innovation Indices to evaluate performance and innovation. These indices assess factors like market share, sales effectiveness, strategy alignment, growth potential, and the ability to deliver disruptive, customer-focused solutions. Together, these metrics provide a comprehensive view of each company’s strategy, performance, and innovation.

To download the report, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/resources/industry-benchmark-reports/frost-and-sullivan-human-risk-management .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven ‘best-of-suite’ platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defence layer that fortifies user behaviour against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilises personalised and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilise workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organisation’s biggest asset.