MediWound to Present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ofer Gonen will present a corporate overview at the upcoming 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference, taking place in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11:50 AM ET. To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please register here.

A replay of the event will also be posted to MediWound’s website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.

In addition, the MediWound management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their TD Cowen representative to schedule a meeting.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of innovative biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA- and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Leveraging its proprietary enzymatic technology, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. Phase II clinical trials have shown EscharEx has distinct advantages over the currently available $375+ million drug for wound debridement, presenting a unique opportunity for significant market growth.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





