EGGO® MAKES DAYLIGHT SAVINGS BRIGHTER WITH HELPFUL MORNING TIPS AND AFFORDABLE BREAKFAST SOLUTIONS FOR CANADIAN FAMILIES

Mississauga, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Daylight Savings Time fast approaching on Sunday, March 9th, Eggo® — Canada’s favourite frozen breakfast brand — is serving up expert tips and a limited time cash back offer to help families save time and keep mornings running smoothly with affordable breakfast solutions, even after losing an hour of sleep.

Eggo® understands the stress that comes with changes to family routines, especially during Daylight Savings. That’s why Eggo® is teaming up with certified sleep therapist Amanda Jewson to share tips on how Canadian parents and families can help navigate the transition:

Gradually adjust sleep schedules: Shifting sleep schedules earlier by just 10 to 15 minutes each day in the eight to 10 day lead-up to Daylight Savings can help families better navigate the time change.

Maintain consistent routines: Keeping mealtimes and bedtime routines as consistent as possible helps children adapt more smoothly to the time change and regulates their circadian rhythm.

Make morning preparations more seamless: Laying out clothes the night before and opting for easy-to-prepare breakfasts with Eggo® Waffles can help parents crush the morning rush.

Soak up natural light: The morning’s natural light and even a short walk outside helps reset the body clock and signals it’s time to wake up and get active.

"Daylight Savings can be a challenging transition, but with a few simple adjustments, families can adapt more smoothly,” says Amanda Jewson. “That's why it's so helpful to have delicious breakfast solutions with Eggo® that make mornings easier, so families can start their day on the right foot."

Plus, for a limited time, Canadians can also get $4.00 cash back on the Checkout 51 app when purchasing 2 participating Eggo® products.

“We recognize the challenges parents face, especially when Daylight Savings throws off their routines,” said Nicole Gawen, Vice President of Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellanova Canada. “This cashback offer is part of Eggo® Waffles’ commitment to supporting families every day by making mornings easier, saving time and helping ease budgets. With the guaranteed win of a delicious Eggo® breakfast and the smiles it brings to kids’ faces, we’re making mornings even more joyful for Canadian families.”

The limited time $4.00 cash back offer is available on the Checkout 51 app when you buy 2 participating Eggo® products at major grocery stores across Canada. For more information, visit checkout51.com/brands/Eggo.

About Kellanova:

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, well-being, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline).