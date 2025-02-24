Real American Beer Takes Over New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer (RAB), co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, has officially landed in New York, marking its 23rd state launch in just eight months. As the fastest-growing light beer in its category, Real American Beer continues to expand its footprint with five SKU’s, including the recently launched ‘Big Slam’ 24oz cans.

The brand is entering the New York ring just in time for WWE Monday Night Raw in Buffalo on March 3. As an Official Partner of WWE, Real American Beer’s branding is featured front and center on the ring mat every Monday night, reaching millions of fans nationwide. With Hulk Hogan leading the charge, New Yorkers can finally experience the crisp taste in their home state.

But Hulk isn’t the only WWE legend getting in on the action—Jimmy Hart, AKA "The Mouth of the South," is stepping into the ring with Real American Beer. With his signature megaphone and unmatched energy, Hart is teaming up with Hogan to bring the world’s most crushable beer to bars, stores and fans across New York.

“From Utica to Buffalo to hundreds of sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, nothing beats the authenticity and energy of a New York crowd,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “We’ve been hearing the call for Real American Beer from New Yorkers’, and now we’re here to deliver and run wild, brother.”

Real American Beer is now available at Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, ShopRite, Price Chopper and more, with Walmart locations coming in April. The expansion into New York brings the beer to even more hardworking, beer-loving Americans.

With its all-American light beer credentials - 110 calories, 4g of carbs, and 4.2% ABV, Real American Beer is brewed with 100% North American ingredients—keeping it crisp, clean and easy to drink. Real American Beer is built for the nights out, the backyard hangs and everything in between.

Just like the New Yorkers who have been calling for the beer, retailers are gearing up for the RAB revolution, ready to bring their state the beer they’ve been waiting for. With 24oz cans, tap handles, and 6-, 12-, and 24-packs of 12oz cans, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy.

To celebrate the launch, Hulk Hogan is hitting the road across New York from March 3-5, making stops at retailers and bars in Buffalo, Rochester, Poughkeepsie and Westchester. He’ll be meeting fans, shaking hands, and raising a can to the Empire State.

Buffalo - Monday, 3.3

Rochester and Poughkeepsie - Tuesday, 3.4

Westchester - Wednesday, 3.5



For the most up to date information on the New York events, be sure to follow @therealamericanbeer on Instagram , Facebook and X .

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that's proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 23 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time.

