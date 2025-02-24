CHAR Tech CEO Andrew White Named a 2025 Changemaker by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or “the Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Andrew White, has been named a 2025 Changemaker by The Globe and Mail for his transformative work in decarbonizing the steel industry.

White was recognized for leading the development of CHAR Tech’s high-temperature pyrolysis process, which transforms forestry waste into biocoal—a renewable alternative to metallurgical coal used in steel production. This innovation significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions in one of the most carbon-intensive industries worldwide, contributing to global sustainability and net-zero commitments.

“This recognition from The Globe and Mail is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work of our entire team,” said White. “As the world transitions to cleaner technologies, our goal is to provide immediate, scalable solutions that help industries reduce their carbon footprint today while paving the way for future innovation.”

About The Globe and Mail Changemakers

The Globe and Mail’s “Changemakers” editorial awards program showcases emerging Canadian business leaders who are proactive, results-oriented, and making a significant impact within their business or organization.

The Changemakers awards program is for young leaders with less than 10 years of experience of professional experience who have developed a new and commercial idea that fills a gap in their industry. This includes entrepreneurs, academics, strategists, and intrapreneurs, that have led an idea or initiative in their company which has had a major impact on the company's bottom line or overall strategy.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

