Game-Changer or Graveyard? The Future of Offsite Housing Construction

Green Builder Media presents a new webinar with Joel Abney, Senior VP, Sekisui House Residential Holdings.

Lake City, Colo., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Green Builder Media’s next Housing 2.0 webinar March 6 at 3:00 PM EST. 

“Offsite construction—also known as systems-built or advanced manufacturing—has long been hailed as the solution to the housing industry’s most pressing challenges: labor shortages, rising costs, and slow production timelines,” says webinar host Sam Rashkin. “Yet, despite its promise, the U.S. market is littered with high-profile failures and stalled efforts to scale.”

What makes offsite construction so difficult to get right? And what can the industry learn from companies that have successfully built at scale?

Join Joel Abney, a senior leader at Sekisui House, one of the most successful offsite construction companies in the world, for an exclusive discussion with Rashkin on what’s working, what’s not, and what home builders must do to prepare for the future. 

This engaging webinar will cover:

  • The real business case for offsite and where it delivers the biggest advantages.
  • Common mistakes that have led to offsite failures—even for well-funded companies.
  • Innovations and business models that could finally enable offsite to scale.
  • The role of AI in housing—how technology is shaping cost, productivity, and user experience.
  • Why vertical integration may be the missing piece in making offsite viable.
  • Key recommendations for builders and new players considering offsite construction.

Don't miss this chance to gain insights from an industry leader who has seen it all. Whether you're a builder, developer, investor, or housing innovator, this conversation will provide valuable takeaways on the future of offsite construction and beyond.

Register now to secure your spot!



